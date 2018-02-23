‘The Bachelor’ viewing party at The Westin in Avon on Feb. 26

Where: The Westin in Avon.

What: “The Bachelor” watch party with alumni Trista Sutter and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

AVON — Maya at The Westin in Avon is hosting a special viewing party of ABC's "The Bachelor" hosted by series alumni Trista Sutter and Kaitlyn Bristowe on Monday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Sutter, a Vail Valley local, was a contestant on the first season of "The Bachelor" before becoming the star of the first season of "The Bachelorette," where she met her husband Ryan Sutter. She is the author of "Happily Ever After: The Life-Changing Power of Grateful Heart."

Bristowe was on the 19th season of "The Bachelor" before becoming the star of "The Bachelorette," where she met fiance Shawn Booth. They currently live in Nashville, where Bristowe runs the popular podcast "Off the Vine."

Food, drink specials

In celebration of "The Bachelor" viewing party, Maya will be serving a romantic Mi Amor cocktail for $10, made with grapefruit vodka, lemon, pomegranate and soda, along with select red, white and rose wines and bubbles for $6.50. Food specials will include happy hour pricing on brisket nachos, tacos, veggie quesadillas and edamame.

Complimentary valet parking is offered to Maya patrons, based on availability.

For more information, visit http://www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.