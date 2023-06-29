Toad the Wet Sprocket, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, BBQ and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/30/23

Toad the Wet Sprocket will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday.

Toad the Wet Sprocket Facebook page

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Take a trip down memory lane by listening to the music of Toad the Wet Sprocket on Friday night at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Songs like “Walk on the Ocean,” “Fall Down,” “Something’s Always Wrong,” and “All I Want” round out the All You Want Tour this American alternative rock band is embarking on.

Playing off of the title of their hit song, “All I Want” from the “Fear” album released in 1992, the All You Want Tour will give you flashbacks to what you were doing throughout the eras that this band has been around.

Formed in Santa Barbara, California in 1986, the three original members will be on stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, one of the many stops on their national tour. Glen Phillips is the lead singer and guitarist, Todd Nichols is on lead guitar and Dean Dinning is the band’s bassist. (Drummer Randy Guss retired in 2020). The trio has survived breakups, reunion tours that never happened and side projects, but Toad the Wet Sprocket is ready to get the band back together and do what they do best: play music. And lots of it. Remember “Fly from Heaven,” “Come Down,” and “Crazy Life?” When you start digging, you realize just how many hits this band has.

Reserved seating starts at $50 and there’s a VIP Experience for $165. Go backstage and enjoy a Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with the band as well as an invitation to an exclusive pre-show acoustic performance. You’ll also pick up a limited-edition event poster and other goodies.

Wow, it’s all coming back to me now – do you remember “Nightingale Song,” “Whatever I Fear,” and “I Will Not Take These Things for Granted?” There are so many songs that Toad the Wet Sprocket have imprinted into our ears, minds and souls. Take a trip down memory lane on Friday. The show starts at 7. Visit VilarPAC.org for more information.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Bravo! Vail

Bravo! Vail Music Festival continues this week with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Bravo! Vail Music Festival/ Courtesy photo

Bravo! Vail Music Festival has a full schedule again this weekend with the return of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Since 1999, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra always performs in late June and early July. There are only a few shows and some are already sold out or close to it.

On Friday, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s musical director, Fabio Luisi will conduct Brahm’s “Symphony No. 3.” Also, new to Bravo! Vail this year is Maxim Vengerov, and acclaimed violinist who will perform Mendelssohn’s violin concerto with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

“I am especially excited this week to welcome back our beloved Dallas Symphony Orchestra with their esteemed music director, Fabio Luisi, and to welcome for the first time ever, the great virtuoso violinist Maxim Vengerov,” said Bravo! Vail’s artistic director, Anne-Marie McDermott.

On Saturday night, the performance is sold out because everyone wants to hear the legendary sounds of Paul Simon. This singer/songwriter will be celebrated with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra playing songs from his Simon and Garfunkel days all the way through Simon’s solo albums. Orchestral arrangements have been put together by Dallas Symphony Orchestra conductor Jeff Tyzik.

Earlier during the day on Saturday, stop by the Edwards Interfaith Chapel for the Young Musicians Day performance at 1:30 p.m. This is a collaboration between the Music Makers “Hacienda Musica,” Boulder Children’s Chorale, Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra and Denver Young Artists Orchestra for kids ages 12 to 17. After the youth immerse themselves in learning opportunities, making new friends and experiencing a concert by the pros, they will perform a concert on their own as part of Young Musicians Day.

On Sunday, get ready for Luisi to once again lead the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in the first Bravo! Vail Symphonic Commissioning Project premiere: Angélica Negrón’s “Arquitecta,” featuring Columbian-Canadian vocalist Lido Pimienta. There will also be the Bravo! Vail debut of cellist Jan Vogler in Haydn’s “Cello Concerto in C Major” and Franck’s “Symphony in D minor.” Show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are going fast. Go to BravoVail.org for more information.

Other live music offerings

The Runaway Grooms will play a free concert at Eagle River Brewing on Saturday. Runaway Grooms/Courtesy photo

In addition to concerts at the Vilar Performing Arts Center and the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, there is no shortage of music in the Vail Valley this summer, especially this weekend.

Beaver Creek

New this year in Beaver Creek is the Summer Mountain Music Series at the top of the Centennial Express (No. 6) at the Spruce Saddle Restaurant. Hang out on the lawn and enjoy music by DJ Pippen from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Also during that time try exclusive barbecue and beverage options. This is a great way to refresh and reward yourself after a hike or bike ride or just soak up the views while listening or dancing in your flip flops to some tunes. The Summer Mountain Music Series happens this Saturday and on July 15 and 29, Aug. 12 and 26 and Sept. 9.

Later on Saturday night, Beaver Creek invites you to a Dance Party on the plaza from 7-9. Each Saturday night move and groove to different bands who will play a variety of music from country to swing. Dance instruction is offered and this is a free family-friendly activity for all ages.

Runaway Grooms

This Eagle County-based band has been touring all over the country this past year and find themselves at home this holiday weekend and are playing a free show at the new Eagle River Brewing Company in Gypsum on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Dogs are welcome and Rocky Mountain Taco will be there for food options. This concert actually kicks off the Runaway Grooms’ Summer Tour so see them here before they head off to other Colorado mountain towns, the Front Range and Jackson Hole, Wyoming before they go to the Mempho Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee at the end of September.

Street Music in Vail

Live music has returned to the streets of Vail and Lionshead this summer. There will be musicians playing at the International Bridge in Vail Village as well as the corner by the Patagonia store in Lionshead from 2-5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Sept. 4. This Friday, enjoy the sounds of Rob Eaton, Jr. in Vail Village and Eric Martinez in Lionshead.

Brunch at Cucina

Get your Sunday Funday started with live music and brunch at the Cucina. This duo from Nashville, Tenn., Tim and Taylor, have become Vail Valley favorites and they will ease you into your Sunday with classic and contemporary country songs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy brunch classics at Cucina, which is located in the Lodge at Vail in Vail Village. For more information on the music, go to TimAndTaylor.com .

Minturn Independence Day celebration

Minturn celebrates Independence Day a bit early with a concert at Little Beach Park on Sunday. Town of Minturn/Courtesy photo

Minturn is celebrating Independence Day earlier than the rest of the valley with a celebration at the Little Beach Park and Amphitheater on Sunday. Come early and enjoy kids’ activities like face painting, a bounce house, mechanical bull and a balloon artist. Magusto’s will be on hand to serve up food and non-alcoholic drinks at the park, but you can also bring your own picnic and alcohol, just no glass in the park. Dogs are allowed but only if they are leashed.

The local group, Tim and Kristine Duo & Friends will perform classic harmonies and inspiring songs from the 60s and 70s first followed by Fruita’s The Williams Brothers Band . The Williams Brothers Band have been a staple on the music scene in the western slope for decades and brothers James and Phil Williams have played with artists as diverse as The Marshall Tucker Band to The Motet and The Wailers to 2 Live Crew. Rock, blues, country, Americana and funk.

Bring your blankets and low-back lawn chairs and enjoy the community of Minturn. The event is free and goes from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to Minturn.org.

Stoke & Rye Independence Day BBQ

Stoke & Rye will offer barbecue and all the fixings on the patio at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa on Sunday in Avon. Stoke & Rye/Courtesy photo

Celebrate the Fourth of July a little early with BBQ goods from the pros at Stoke & Rye. Formerly Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen and Tequilaria at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon this Richard Sandoval concept restaurant is excited to host everyone at The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Plaza from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Let someone else do the cooking and enjoy smoked brisket, chicken, pork and rope sausage and all the sides to go with it like cornbread muffins, cole slaw, potato salad and mac ‘n cheese and veggie options. Wash it all down with some cocktails from 10th Mountain Whiskey or enjoy drinks from Stoke & Rye’s menu. The food will be priced between $7-$24.

The deck overlooks the Eagle River and is along the bike path in case you want to walk or ride to the barbecue destination. For more information, go to StokeAndRye.com/Independence-Day-BBQ .