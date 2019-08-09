Trey Anastasio is coming to Vail for two shows on Monday and Tuesday

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater hosts the Whistle Pig Vail concert series, which is also bringing Steve Miller, Bon Iver, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Gary Clark Jr. to Vail in the coming weeks.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

COming up Here are the dates for the remaining Whistle Pig shows this summer. - Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart on Aug. 14 - Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger on Aug. 19 - Bon Iver with Sharon Van Etten on Sept. 2, - Gary Clark Jr. on Sept. 5, and - Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Amanda Shires on Sept. 18

The Trey Anastasio Band is coming to Vail for two nights as part of the Whistle Pig Vail summer concert series. Hosted by the Vail Valley Foundation, this concert series brings big-name acts to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in late summer and early fall.

Trey Anastasio is most known for his work in the band, Phish. He is a co-founding member and the group’s principal guitarist and vocalist since 1983. Though the band was on hiatus from 2000-2002 and 2004-2009, it’s still actively producing studio albums and touring.

For the shows on Aug. 12 and 13, it’ll just be Anastasio and his band, but as fans of Phish know, it’s all about the live shows with these guys. Especially in the early days, without significant radio play or advertising, word-of-mouth brought fans out to shows, and those fans were converted by extremely groovy jams. Since then, Phish has released 15 live albums – for the record, there are 16 studio albums. An average band is lucky if it has one live album.

While Anastasio has released plenty of his own solo work, recent setlists are composed mostly of Phish songs, which is sure to please fans.

Both of his Whistle Pig shows are sold out, as are the two he’s playing at Denver’s newly-opened Mission Ballroom this weekend.