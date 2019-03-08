Try new noodles at Udon Noodle House in Vail

Editor's note: this story is reprinted from EAT Magazine, featuring the best restaurants in the Vail Valley. EAT is available on magazine racks and in hotel lobbies for free.

At Vail's newest restaurant, slurping is not only acceptable, it's highly encouraged.

Udon Noodle House, located in the West Vail Mall, opened its doors in late December 2018, looking to entice diners inside with steaming bowls of savory noodle soup and the mouthwatering smells of meat sizzling on an open flame. Owner Kewei "Kevin" Liu, chef at the neighboring Joy Sushi, says he chose to open a noodle shop due to customer demand and the fact that udon noodles are one of his own favorite meals.

For those unfamiliar with udon, this fat, wheat-flour noodle is often served in a savory, light broth and can be topped with anything from tempura vegetables to beef. Liu's menu features several choices, but the classic includes fresh fish, seaweed, delicate mushrooms and a special Hokkaido sauce. The broth, a major component in any Asian noodle dishes, is made fresh daily, the product of hours of simmering. The result is a belly-filling, yet healthy combination of umami flavors, saltiness and satisfying textures.

Not a fan of udon? The menu also includes a selection of ramen and stir-fried noodles, as well as Japanese-style grilled seafood, meats (try the signature waygu beef) and vegetables.

It's the perfect way to comfortably slurp and munch your way through a snowy afternoon or frigid evening.

Recommended Stories For You

"Noodles are a casual food, a comfort food," Liu said. "When people are here, I want them to feel like they're enjoying a meal in their own home."