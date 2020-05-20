The Turntable Revue, a Minturn local band, has played Vail Snow Days and other favorite parties including the Minturn Saloon Halloween Party.

John-Ryan Lockman | Special to the Daily

Even as Eagle County is beginning to move into the blue phase of social distancing, with increased maximum gathering sizes and greater social responsibility, Turntable Revue singer Terry Armistead is one of many who just wants to do the right thing. Fortunately, on Thursday, May 21, doing the right thing means doing what she and her band do best: playing feel-good folk-rock.

Granted, it still won’t be for a live audience. Turntable Revue is the second band in the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Ghost Light Sessions, a series of live-streamed concerts that continues Thursday, May 28 with Hardscrabble. Each local band featured performs on the center stage with just a bare-bones camera crew recording the action to be broadcast online. To access the stream, which starts at 7 p.m., visit vilarpac.org/streaming.

Armistead knows Executive Director Duncan Horner from working together in various community organizations. When Horner told Armistead the Vilar was working on putting together a virtual concert series, she said the band would love to be a part of it.

In the meantime, the band has been doing concerts on Facebook Live as part of a virtual Friday Afternoon Club. Things all came together for the Ghost Light Sessions last week, and she’s excited to get the band on a bigger virtual platform.

“It’s really hard to look down and the road and plan for things. Everybody wants to do the right thing,” she said. “The Vilar stage, and the staff, and the sound system and the streaming – it’s so exciting to us. It’s the big leagues, right here in Vail.”

Turntable Revue typically plays a lot of private parties, where the band is covering some of the hosts’ favorite tunes. But playing at the Vilar means they can dive into some originals, with lyrics by Armistead and music by Armistead’s brother Joe Bianchi.

And while virtual concerts are a way to tide over music lovers’ insatiable desire for live performances, Armistead can’t wait for concerts to come back when it’s safe.

“I miss connecting with people and I miss that interaction with the crowd,” she said.

But that in-person connection would never stop the band from doing what it loves.

“I’ve played on that stage before, and I will never turn down a chance to play on that stage,” she said.