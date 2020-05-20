Turntable Revue gets ready for its live-streamed Ghost Light Sessions concert at the Vilar Performing Arts Center
Even as Eagle County is beginning to move into the blue phase of social distancing, with increased maximum gathering sizes and greater social responsibility, Turntable Revue singer Terry Armistead is one of many who just wants to do the right thing. Fortunately, on Thursday, May 21, doing the right thing means doing what she and her band do best: playing feel-good folk-rock.
Granted, it still won’t be for a live audience. Turntable Revue is the second band in the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Ghost Light Sessions, a series of live-streamed concerts that continues Thursday, May 28 with Hardscrabble. Each local band featured performs on the center stage with just a bare-bones camera crew recording the action to be broadcast online. To access the stream, which starts at 7 p.m., visit vilarpac.org/streaming.
Armistead knows Executive Director Duncan Horner from working together in various community organizations. When Horner told Armistead the Vilar was working on putting together a virtual concert series, she said the band would love to be a part of it.
In the meantime, the band has been doing concerts on Facebook Live as part of a virtual Friday Afternoon Club. Things all came together for the Ghost Light Sessions last week, and she’s excited to get the band on a bigger virtual platform.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s really hard to look down and the road and plan for things. Everybody wants to do the right thing,” she said. “The Vilar stage, and the staff, and the sound system and the streaming – it’s so exciting to us. It’s the big leagues, right here in Vail.”
Turntable Revue typically plays a lot of private parties, where the band is covering some of the hosts’ favorite tunes. But playing at the Vilar means they can dive into some originals, with lyrics by Armistead and music by Armistead’s brother Joe Bianchi.
And while virtual concerts are a way to tide over music lovers’ insatiable desire for live performances, Armistead can’t wait for concerts to come back when it’s safe.
“I miss connecting with people and I miss that interaction with the crowd,” she said.
But that in-person connection would never stop the band from doing what it loves.
“I’ve played on that stage before, and I will never turn down a chance to play on that stage,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more