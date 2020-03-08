Vail Film Festival announces 2020 lineup celebrating female filmmakers

"The Condor and The Eagle" is one of over 50 films showing at the 17th annual Vail Film Festival. The documentary feature film follows four indigenous leaders on a trans-continental journey from the Canadian plaines to the jungles in the Amazon.

Special to the Daily

The 17th annual Vail Film Festival returns March 26-29 and will again celebrate women filmmakers. The festival will screen a diverse slate of over 50 films, including narrative and documentary features as well as short and student films.

Screenings take place at Cinebistro At Solaris in Vail Village and at the Cascade Theater.

“We are looking forward to this year’s Vail Film Festival where we will continue to spotlight emerging and diverse perspectives and celebrate Women in Film,” festival director Corinne Hara said in a news release. “The festival has always been a platform to help discover new talent and we’re excited about the number of strong female voices that we will showcase in this year’s lineup. I encourage everyone to see as many of the films as possible.”

Films from the lineup include:

“Lost Transmissions,” from director Katharine O’Brien, starring Juno Temple, Simon Pegg, and Alexandra Daddario

The world premiere of “Toprak,” from German writer and director Sevgi Hirschhäuser

“Beautiful Dreamer,” starring Wendie Malick

“Best Summer Ever,” with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Benjamin Bratt and Peter Saarsgaard

Documentary “Fresh Tracks” about the launch of the adaptive skiing movement

“I Used to Go Here” from writer-director Kris Rey, starring Gillian Jacobs

“Freeland” directed by Mario Furloni and Kate McLean

Director Ani Simon-Kennedy’s “The Short History of the Long Road” starring Sabrina Carpenter, Danny Trejo, and Maggie Siff.

“Sweet Tooth” is a student film directed by Shannon Ashlyn. The Vail Film Festival returns March 26-29.

Special to the Daily

In addition to screenings, Vail Film Festival passes provide access to the Shoot from the Heart workshop with Diane Bell as well as the Women in Film panel discussion with producer, actor and director Alexandra Baretto; producer and director Mali Elfman; producer Ashleigh Snead; and producer and CEO of the Creative Coalition Robin Bronk. Passes also include access to the opening night party at Larkspur, the filmmaker reception, the closing night party at La Tour and the awards ceremony honoring the winning films of this year’s festival.

General admission tickets to individual films are sold 20 minutes before each film. Festival passes start at $50, with a $350 Patron Pass option available. To order passes, visit https://www.vailfilmfestival.com/.

Volunteer opportunities are still available. Visit http://www.vailfilmfestival.com/volunteer for more information.

Vail Film Festival film lineup:

Narrative Feature Films

“Beautiful Dreamer,” Director: Amy Glazer

“Barbara Adesso,” Director: Alessandra Gavin-Müller

“Best Summer Ever,” Director: Michael Parks Randa, Lauren Smitelli

“Dino Dana,” Director, J.J. Johnson

“Drought,” Director, Hannah Black, Megan Petersen

“Freeland,” Director, Kate McLean, Mario Furloni

“I Used to Go Here,” Director: Kris Rey

“Lost Transmissions,” Director: Katharine O’Brien

“Senior Love Triangle,” Director, Kelly Blatz

“Sophie Jones,” Director, Jessie Barr

“The Short History of the Long Road,” Director: Ani Simon-Kennedy

“Toprak,” Director: Sevgi Hirschhäuser

“What Lies West,” Director: Jessica Ellis

Documentary Feature Films

“A Towering Task,” Director: Alana DeJoseph

“Fresh Tracks,” Director: Hans Rosenwinkel

“Life in Synchro,” Director: Angela Pinaglia

“Miss America By Day,” Director: Rick Higgins, Bill Ranshaw

“The Condor and The Eagle,” Director: Sophie Guerra, Clement Guerra

Short Films

“Lady Hater,” Director: Alexandra Barreto

“Rehearsal,” Director: Courtney Hope Thérond

“Baby Kate,” Director: Jennifer Lefleur

“Call From Onaga,” Director: AJ Oscarson

“Hung Up,” Director: Damon O’Steen

“The Journeyman,” Director: Pamela Perrine

“A Woman,” Director: Tahmina Rafaella

“Curtains,” Director: Kirsten Vangsness

“Brought To You By Satan,” Director: Holly Laurent

“To Her,” Director: Jacopo Ardolino

“Adult Night,” Director: Leslie Alejandro, Kevin Alejandro

“A Handful of Rust,” Director: Conor Chandler Simpson

“En Route,” Director: Christine Chen

“Tracks,” Director: Rosie Day

“La Gloria,” Director: Mary Evangelista

“Adeline, The Great,” Director: Jessica Siqueiros

“A Broken Hearted Solstice,” Director: Fanny Lefort

“Rhinestone Blue,” Director: Aisha Schliessler

“Misfit M.,” Director: Austin Ball

“Martha,” Director: Christopher Haydon

“Odd Bird,” Director: Katy Dore

“Oh Sorry,” Director: Justin Giddings & Ryan Welsh

“Alina,” Director: Rami Kodeih

“Nice Ride,” Director: Rose McIver

“Reclamation,” Director: Michele Noble

“Unicorns,” Director: Candice Carella

“Under Cover,” Director: Shereen Lani Younes

“Whiteout,” Director: Lance Edmands

“We Are Forbidden,” Director: Cheryl Strayed, Brian Lindstrom

Student Films

“Two Paper Nightingales,” Director: Kaylin George

“Carrying Tomorrow,” Directors: Sarah Davis and Caleb Lucky

“The Granny Flat,” Director: Rachel Mackey

“Sweet Tooth,” Director: Shannon Ashlyn

“A Letter to Myself at 16,” Director: Claire Tankersley

“Esperanza Y Futuro,” Director: Claire Imler

“Dirty Business,” Director: Yutao Chen

“Trial By Fire,” Director: Alex Astrella

The Vail Film Festival is widely recognized in the international filmmaking community for supporting emerging and critically acclaimed talent from around the globe. The Vail Film Festival is presented by the Colorado Film Institute. More information can be found at http://www.vailfilmfestival.com.