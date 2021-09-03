Vail Symposium welcomes cognitive neuroscientist and futurist Julia Mossbridge

Julia Mossbridge

Vail Symposium/Courtesy photo

The more that we delve into the science of the mind, the more we realize how much we must learn. Julia Mossbridge, a cognitive neuroscientist, futurist and founder of TILT: The Institute for Love and Time, will share her groundbreaking work in a discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards and lead a full-day workshop on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Vail Public Library.

“What really intrigued me about Mossbridge was her evidence-based research in a field that seems theoretical, fantasy even,” said Claire Noble, Vail Symposium director of programming. “I hope this program attracts the curious who are willing to put their skepticism on pause. Mossbridge’s work is about exercising greater agency in our lives, not predicting the winner of the Super Bowl.”

For the past 15 years, Mossbridge has researched the kind of intuition that is capable of predicting events selected by random number generators – in other words, events that are unpredictable based on existing patterns. She has trained medical workers, law enforcement officers, financial traders, government workers, engineers and scientists in this skill, always with a focus on unconditional love and compassion.

Dr. Mossbridge will outline the scientifically documented ability to use signals in the natural environment to predict future events that are normally thought to be unpredictable.

Rodrigo Gonzalez/Unsplash

Mossbridge put together and led a team of “precogs” who helped locate missing Maui hiker Amanda Eller. In her presentation Sept. 9, she will outline the scientifically documented ability to use signals in the natural environment to predict future events that are normally thought to be unpredictable and share illustrative stories from her own experiences. She will also introduce what she calls mental time travel, with particular focus on the mental health and wellness impacts of our relationship with our past and future selves. After the talk, Mossbridge will briefly adss questions that arise related to the physical nature of time and its relationship to human experience.

Michael Dziedzic/Unsplash

Then, on Saturday, Sept. 11, Mossbridge will lead an intensive training focused on enhancing your unconditionally loving connection with your past and future selves as a way to bring about two important outcomes: strengthening and healing yourself and your sense of aliveness in the world and improving your intuitive capacity for precognition, or predicting future events. You’ll learn the basics of both types of mental time travel and more deeply understand why and how they are related. The prediction portion will focus on learning the first three steps of precognitive remote viewing. This program will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with an hourlong break for lunch at noon.

About the speaker

Julia Mossbridge, Ph.D., is the Founder of TILT: The Institute for Love and Time, an affiliate professor in the Dept. of Biophysics and Physics at University of San Diego, an associated full professor in Integral and Transpersonal Psychology at the California Institute of Integral Studies and a fellow at the Institute of Noetic Sciences. She received her Ph.D. in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Northwestern University, her M.A. in Neuroscience is from the University of California at San Francisco and her B.A. with highest honors in neuroscience from Oberlin College. She currently receives funding from the Bial Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.