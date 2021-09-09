Vail Valley Art Guild hosts monthly Second Friday Exhibit

The monthly Second Friday Exhibit will feature the latest works from local artists, spanning a variety of mediums including painting, photography, woodworking and ceramics.

Vail Valley Art Guild

Members of the Vail Valley Art Guild will be displaying their latest works of art at the Second Friday Exhibit, a monthly event that takes place at the VVAG gallery in Eagle. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, woodworking and ceramics.

The VVAG is made up of over 100 local artists who learn and create together to foster artistic growth and build awareness of the visual arts in Eagle County. On the second Friday of each month, members are invited to share their work in a gallery setting alongside fellow VVAG artists in a show that demonstrates the latest in local art developments.

Painter Christine Sena is a longtime member of the VVAG, and will be showing multiple pieces at the gallery on Friday evening. She enjoys having her work shown beside those of her fellow members, and said that many of her paintings have benefited from the community feedback and mentorship that she receives from the guild.

“We get together and discuss what we’re working on, and other people will see things that make your painting a better piece,” Sena said. “As a community, it really helps you progress in what you’re doing. Plus you get to see other people’s techniques, and it’s fun!”

Sena will be showing her landscape watercolor painting “Death Curve at Horn Ranch”, which depicts Eagle’s red rocks against a snowy landscape along Route 6. Other artists featured in this week’s exhibit include Soodi Kick, who specializes in abstract art, Avon resident Rick Spitzer’s wildlife photos, ceramics by Willow Murphy and paintings by Mason Torry.

Christine Sena

A number of the artists will be at the gallery to discuss their works and connect with community members and potential buyers.

“It’s a very personal thing, what people like to photograph and paint,” Sena said. “I’ll answer all the questions about the medium and the subject matter and why something was selected. You never know what attracts someone to purchase a piece of art, everyone has individual tastes.”

COVID-19 has prohibited some of the guild’s regular activities from taking place, but members have been able to participate in a number of workshops throughout the summer and are beginning to resume a regular community schedule this fall.

“Since COVID, it’s been rough, but we’re starting to get back in the swing of things and do our monthly meetings that bring people together and discuss our work,” Sena said.

The VVAG invites any local artists who are interesting in joining to sign up at vailvalleyartguild.com. A full list of VVAG events and workshops can be found on their website, and the next Second Friday Exhibit will take place at the Eagle gallery on October 8.