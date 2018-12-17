Vail Valley Business Women hold holiday fundraiser

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Harvest Restaurant at the Sonnenalp Club in Edwards, the Vail Valley Business Women (VVBW) gathered together to mix and mingle and raise funds during their annual soiree event. Harvest Restaurant provided the delicious fare including a turkey carving station, cranberry sauce, salads and fresh-baked rolls. Appetizers were passed and holiday cocktails were served. As usual, networking and socializing was the order of the evening and flowed nicely.

Support for VVBW Scholarships

There was a silent auction to support the Vail Valley Business Women's scholarship program. In 2018 five local students received college scholarships. Each year VVBW awards college scholarships to female Eagle County high school graduates planning to attend two or four-year institutions in the field of business. 100 percent of the group's fundraising provides college scholarships. This holiday soiree is the most important scholarship fundraiser of the year for VVBW. Thanks went out to all the auction donors for their generosity.

Bright Future Foundation

Many attendees brought new unwrapped toys for the VVBW holiday toy drive for Bright Future Foundation. Bright Future Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is making future's bright for those affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse. Toys collected from the drive are gifts for children served by Bright Future Foundation.

The Vail Valley Business Women invites everyone from new graduates to retirees who have business knowledge to share to join them. Bring your friends, clients, colleagues and contacts to their next event. For more information please visit http://www.vvbw.org.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings, and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.