VPAA auditions open Sunday

The cast of "Frozen, JR." has a pajama day during a rehearsal this past summer.

Special to the Daily

Auditions and rehearsals for Vail Performing Arts Academy start on Sunday at Berry Creek Middle School. Players ages 8-18 are welcome to join and audition for this fall’s show, “Broadway Stars,” which debuts at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Nov. 16 and 17. Audition times are divided by age, with ages 8-12 from 3-5 p.m. and ages 13-18 from 5-7 p.m. Tuition costs $500 and is non-refundable, and enrollment forms, rehearsal schedules, suggested audition songs and additional information is available at vpaa.org/fall.

VPAA recently staged a production of “Frozen, JR.” for its summer production.