Off the Hill: Get a sneak peek of the new Timber Ridge Village residences in Vail Starting this December, more people will be able to call Vail home when they move into Timber Ridge Village, the new residences being built along North Frontage Road. This key location will bring 302 new...

Classic cars, monster trucks, art battles and lakeside movies this weekend in the Vail Valley Cars in the Park in Avon Avon’s Nottingham Park will be the place to be for all car enthusiasts this weekend. The town of Avon presents its second annual Cars in the Park celebration this...

Music, art and Oktoberfest celebrations in the Vail Valley this weekend Bachman-Turner Overdrive Get ready to head down the memory lane of classic rock with Bachman-Turner Overdrive on Saturday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The 1970s rockers will take you back in...

Vail Dance Festival debuts, art shows, Tube-a-Palooza and a final event at Wolcott Yacht Club this weekend in the Vail Valley Vail Dance Festival The Vail Dance Festival is in full swing with plenty of performances to see and events to participate in. From dancing with the pros at Dancing in the Streets and listening in...