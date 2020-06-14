1 person missing after boat capsizes on Dillon Reservoir during regatta

Dillon Marina rescue boats patrol the waters at Dillon Reservoir on Saturday, June 13, 2020. One person is missing after a boat capsized during the Peak 1 Regatta.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

DILLON — One person is missing after a boat capsized Saturday afternoon on Dillon Reservoir.

At around 2:30 p.m., a rainstorm caused gusts of wind, which blew the boat over. The National Weather Service recorded 34 mph wind gusts at the Dillon weather station at about the same time. The boat was part of the Peak 1 Regatta hosted by Dillon Yacht Club, according to Summit County Rescue Group public information officer Charles Pitman. Two people were on the boat and one remains missing, he said.

Pitman was unable to give any information about the identity of the missing person. He said the search is ongoing, and the group will continue into the night. Everyone else involved in the boat race is accounted for, he said.

The Peak 1 Regatta is the first race in the yacht club’s summer series and was scheduled to continue Sunday. Representatives from the yacht club were not available for comment Saturday afternoon. The club has six more races planned throughout the summer.

Aiding in the search is the Summit County Water Rescue Team, which is staffed by volunteers and operates under the purview of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The dive team has a variety of tools at its disposal to help search for the missing person, including a sonar system and a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office expects to release more information on Sunday.