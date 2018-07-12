10th annual Star Dancing Gala going big at Vail Valley Jet Center

AVON — Imagine the entire Vail Golf Course reserved for you and your friends, with a private drinks reception following your 18 holes. Or maybe you'd prefer a private farm-to-table dinner featuring local food and wine pairings for you and 30 friends at Hovey & Harrison? Or even a four-night stay with the luxurious Albany Resorts in the Bahamas, complete with premier golf, fine dining, spa packages and a private yacht excursion?

This all may sound like something out of a grand Shakespearean fantasy, but these opportunities and more are some of the real wonders that make up the YouthPower365 Star Dancing Gala.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the organization's largest fundraiser — the Star Dancing Gala to benefit the Vail Valley Foundation's YouthPower365. The event takes place Tuesday, July 17, at the Vail Valley Jet Center in Gypsum, and is made possible by presenting sponsors Ann Smead & Michael Byram, and Amy & Steve Coyer. Tickets are still available at http://www.stardancinggala.com.

Evening's Entertainment

The Star Dancing Gala includes a series of dance performances from local professional dancers, YouthPower365 students, community celebrity guests, the Vail Performing Arts Academy and Celebrate the Beat.

Following the dance extravaganza is a live auction featuring experience packages both here in the valley and across the globe. Vail native and education leader Mike Johnston will emcee the evening, and after watching dancers and enjoying a fantastic meal, attendees will be able to show off their own moves on the dance floor and party along with DJ Curve.

This year's "Set the Stage" theme is all to benefit children of the Vail Valley.

For a Cause

YouthPower365's mission is to provide year-round extended learning that inspires, educates and empowers the youth and families of Eagle County from cradle-to-career. YouthPower365 is made up of three tiers of programming that benefit a wide range of age groups, from PwrUp early childhood education, PwrHrs K – 12 extended learning, and PwrOn college-and-career readiness resources and programming.

The Star Dancing Gala raises money to improve and expand these programs. Thanks to the excellent support from last year's Gala, YouthPower365 was able to get a new and improved Magic Bus – a mobile, licensed preschool experience that prepares three to five year olds who do not attend a traditional preschool for success in kindergarten. The Magic Bus is currently serving 96 children twice a week from Avon to Dotsero.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.stardancinggala.com.