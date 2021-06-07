15-year-old boy reported missing in Eagle

The Eagle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Colton Kirby, a 15-year-old boy who went missing from his home Sunday evening.

Special to the Daily

Police received a report Monday morning that Kirby left his home Sunday evening around 6 p.m. and never returned, according to a press release sent Monday.

Kirby was last seen wearing a dark, forest green Cabela’s T-shirt, jeans, and white crocs. He was also wearing a black and silver hat with a red trident logo for Eagle Valley High School baseball.

He reportedly left his home on his skateboard Sunday, has not returned and did not show up for work Monday morning, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Eagle Police Department. If anyone has seen this individual or knows where he might be, they are urged to call the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2200, or call 911 in an emergency.

