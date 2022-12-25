5th Judicial District Court judge vacancy to occur in Jan. 

Judge Mark Thompson is photographed in the courtroom during a hearing at the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Judge Mark Thompson of the 5th Judicial District Court will be retiring on Jan. 14, 2023. Per his retirement, there will be a vacancy on the district court bench.

Now, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission is tasked with selecting nominees to recommend to Governor Jared Polis. After the nominees are announced, the governor will have 15 days to interview the potential judges and decide who will replace Judge Thompson’s seat on the district court bench.

This year, both the Eagle County Court and the 5th Judicial District court have seen numerous transitions. Most recently, Eagle County Court judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez transitioned from the county court bench to the district court bench following Judge Russel Granger’s retirement. Stepping into Olguin-Fresquez’s prior role, Inga Causey was appointed to the county court judgeship on Dec. 12.

Thompson’s retirement is coming nearly thirteen years after his appointment to the 5th Judicial District Court. During his judiciary tenure, Thompson served as the district’s chief judge from 2013 to 2021. According to his performance review, Thompson also served as a Judicial Branch Public Access Committee member, a Chief Justice Blue-Ribbon Commission on Bail and Bond Reform member and a chair of the Virtual Proceedings Committee and the Judicial Branch ITS Standing Committee. After his long-time involvement, Judge Thompson’s absence will be detected.

To select nominees to replace Judge Thompson, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission will be meeting through video conference on Jan. 24 to interview candidates. Because Judge Thompson’s retirement creates the vacancy on Jan. 14 the position will remain vacant for at least 10 days before nominees are even selected. The position may remain vacant longer depending on how long it takes for Polis to interview and select the new judge.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the Fifth Judicial District at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years,” a release detailing the approaching judgeship vacancy read.

Applications, available on the court’s website, must be submitted to the Nominating Commission by Jan. 9, 2023.