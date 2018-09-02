A quacky Vail tradition: Vail Rotary Rubber Duck Race winners announced

Eighty percent of funds raised from the Vail Duck Race go to local scholarships and programs in our community and the remaining 20 percent goes to help Rotary Club International initiatives such as clean water systems and polio eradication projects worldwide. To learn more about these scholarships or Rotary youth exchange programs, find out more at vailrotary.com

The Vail Rotary Club hosted its annual Duck Race on Sunday, Sept. 3, in the heart of Vail Village. More than 10,000 ducks started their way down Gore Creek at the Covered Bridge in Vail and finished their lackadaisical jaunt at the International Bridge. The first duck across the finish line won its adoptive owner $5,000 and a chance to win $1 million.

Here’s the list of this year’s winners:

Stone Concepts Ryan Zastrow David Copeland Streamside Dental Jennie May Douglas Hammond Diana Greenberg Robert Wilhelm Mike Hannigan Austin Stauffer Becky Schamis Alan Bradley Windows & Doors Patti Blender Kurt Batten Mike Wilson Mike Sabo Victoria Pope James Hill Linda Manner Butch Laney Alexandra Davis Vail Valley Dental Care Poll Cranston Browne Cheryl Mark Stickland Streamside Dental