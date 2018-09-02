 A quacky Vail tradition: Vail Rotary Rubber Duck Race winners announced | VailDaily.com

The Vail Rotary Club hosted its annual Duck Race on Sunday, Sept. 3, in the heart of Vail Village. More than 10,000 ducks started their way down Gore Creek at the Covered Bridge in Vail and finished their lackadaisical jaunt at the International Bridge. The first duck across the finish line won its adoptive owner $5,000 and a chance to win $1 million.

Here’s the list of this year’s winners:

  1. Stone Concepts
  2. Ryan Zastrow
  3. David Copeland
  4. Streamside Dental
  5. Jennie May
  6. Douglas Hammond
  7. Diana Greenberg
  8. Robert Wilhelm
  9. Mike Hannigan
  10. Austin Stauffer
  11. Becky Schamis
  12. Alan Bradley Windows & Doors
  13. Patti Blender
  14. Kurt Batten
  15. Mike Wilson
  16. Mike Sabo
  17. Victoria Pope
  18. James Hill
  19. Linda Manner
  20. Butch Laney
  21. Alexandra Davis
  22. Vail Valley Dental Care
  23. Poll Cranston
  24. Browne Cheryl
  25. Mark Stickland
  26. Streamside Dental

To Learn More

Eighty percent of funds raised from the Vail Duck Race go to local scholarships and programs in our community and the remaining 20 percent goes to help Rotary Club International initiatives such as clean water systems and polio eradication projects worldwide. To learn more about these scholarships or Rotary youth exchange programs, find out more at vailrotary.com