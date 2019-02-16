I70 EB near MM170 re-opened, please drive safely

I70 EB near MM170 re-opened, please drive safelyStaff ReportFebruary 16, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportFebruary 16, 2019There is an MVA on I70 EB near MM170, both lanes are closed at this time. Expect delays and use caution in the area.I70 EB near MM170 has been reopened. Please drive safely. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsI-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon after fatality in traffic incidentPolice investigating car vs. pedestrian fatality on I-70 in GlenwoodVail’s Mikaela Shiffrin four-peats in worlds slalomAvalanche advisory issued for Vail, Summit County through President’s Day weekend