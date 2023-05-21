Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics sees large turnout in Edwards

Runners embark on the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run with Eagle County first responders Saturday in Edwards. The run benefits the Special Olympics.

TorchRun1

Special Olympics Colorado athletes and local first responders got together on Saturday for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to support the Special Olympics.

Kendall Noble, 20, was the top finisher on the day, and also raised the most money of all competitors, contributing just under $600 through donations made by his friends and family.

Noble’s father, Mark Noble, said his son is an experienced runner from his time on the Battle Mountain High School’s cross country team.

The torch run is an annual event, but has seen a lot of changes over the years, from its beginnings as a relay event spanning the valley to the standard 5k fun run format it employs today.

Lisa Vasquez has been organizing the event for 25 years and said the event’s evolution is culminating with its current format, where everyone can gather at the start and finish and celebrate the completion of a strenuous run with each other.

“Every year it gets better and better,” she said. “This is probably our biggest turnout.”

Special Olympics competitor Ian Bauer, 53, said he’s been doing the event for a long time and was impressed with the turnout this year. Bauer is an accomplished cyclist and rode his bike to and from the event, but also participated in the run.

Vasquez said 27 runners were pre-registered, and another 8-10 people registered on-site on Saturday.

Six people from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Officer participated, along with five firefighters from the Eagle River Fire and Protection District, three people from Classic Air Medical, two officers from Vail Police, one from the Avon Police Department and one from Colorado State Patrol.

Runners and Eagle County first responders pose for a group photo before the Torch Run with Eagle County first responders Saturday in Edwards. The run benefits the Special Olympics.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

A helicopter landing and takeoff from Classic Air Medical was one of the highlights of the event, but people were also allowed to check out the inside of a full-sized fire engine from the Eagle River Fire and Protection District.

The Classic Air Medical helicopter arrived from Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, flown by pilot Curt Collins, who said it was his first torch run event.

Acting Battalion Chief Jeff Jones with the Eagle River Fire and Protection District said the helicopter landing stole the show, but people also appreciated the chance to check out the fire truck which was on-site on Saturday.

“The kids come up, but the parents are just as interested,” Jones said. “We like doing events like this because we get to interact with the public, and people have great questions.”

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Bernard said the amount of public presence at the torch run has increased significantly in recent years, partially due to the party atmosphere which takes place after the run.

Marko’s Pizza donated food, Sundae supplied dessert and Mountain Beverage provided the drinks.

Bernard said the next big public outreach event the sheriff’s office will be participating in is the Polar Plunge in Nottingham Park.

“That will be in September or early October, we usually dress up and have a good time,” he said. “There’s a costume contest with trophies and prizes, so stay tuned for that one.”