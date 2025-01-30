Applications available for emergency food and shelter funding

Northern Rockies Jurisdiction has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Northern Rockies Jurisdiction has been selected, by a National Board chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, to receive $32,075 in Phase 40 and $41,168 in Phase 41, to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Eagle, Routt, Pitkin, Summit, Grand, and Jackson counties.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

To request an application for each phase, please email Rebecca Kanaly at kanaly.rebecca@gmail.com . Applications must be received by Feb. 10, 2025.