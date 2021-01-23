Applications open for Paul Cuthbertson Foundation’s Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship

The Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship has been established in honor of Paul Allen Cuthbertson, who passed away on May 19, 2019, after sustaining injuries while skiing and hiking on New York Mountain in Eagle County. (Special to the Daily)



The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation invests in the next generation of young women and men by providing the merit-based Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship and grants to help local youth with their pursuit of life goals — from competitive skiing and outdoor recreation to education, music and the arts.

Applications for the second annual Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship are now being accepted. To apply for the Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship, visit thepaulcuthbertsonfoundation.org. Donations for the scholarship are also currently being accepted by The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation.

The Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship is awarded to mountain youth with a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits. Those in pursuit of their life goals, ages 25 and younger, can apply through Feb. 28. Scholarships are merit-based, and applicants are evaluated based on need, passion, dedication to achieving excellence, work ethic, community involvement and recommendations from a teacher, coach or community leader.

The scholarship has been established in honor of Paul Allen Cuthbertson, who passed away on May 19, 2019, after sustaining injuries while skiing and hiking on New York Mountain in Eagle County. Paul is remembered as a mountain-sports athlete with a zeal for life who internalized the phrase “Live for those who cannot” after losing friends and family before their time.

In the days following Paul’s passing, his family established The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation to support goal-oriented youth who have a passion for life. The foundation has now amassed sufficient funds to allow for the second round of scholarships, which will be awarded in early 2021.

Applicants will be asked what they hope to achieve through the award, why they need financial assistance and how the assistance will help them achieve their goals.

“Live for those who cannot” is a philosophy that Paul created, lived by and had tattooed on his forearm. In memory of Paul and this approach to life, the foundation is pleased to award the Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship.

For more information or to apply for the Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship, visit thepaulcuthbertsonfoundation.org.