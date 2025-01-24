Après ski the Italian way at Tavernetta Vail’s Après-Tivo

Tavernetta Vail in the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is hosting Après-Tivo, an Italian twist on après ski.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Looking for a new après ski spot? Tavernetta Vail, the restaurant at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail that just opened in December, is now offering its own après ski called Après-Tivo. Après-Tivo is a twist on the Italian tradition of aperitivo.

To understand the connection, let’s break down the language and meaning and find out just how similar après ski and aperitivo are. The Latin word “aperire” means “to open” and to literally stimulate the appetite before dinner. In Italy, this tradition means to gather with friends and have a few alcoholic drinks and appetizers, which is so similar to après ski when you come off the slopes in the afternoon and have a few drinks and a light bite before dinner.

Tavernetta Vail is the first restaurant that the award-winning Frasca Hospitality Group opened in the mountains. Tavernetta Vail gives you a taste of Italy and draws inspiration from both southern and northern Italian regions. A flavor of the Italian alps can be experienced in this space, which has an elegant and timeless feel.

In addition to spritzes, negronis and other apertif drinks, Tavernetta Vail has a collection of craft cocktails to choose from. Tavernetta Vail/Courtesy photo

To get your Après-Tivo started, take a look at the drinks on the menu. Aperitivo drinks are usually wine, cocktails and spritzers that are lighter in alcohol. The team at Tavernetta Vail had fun coming up with its spritz menu, complete with takes on a non-traditional spritz like the Amalfi Spritz with Limoncello, Suze liqueur, prosecco and soda. The San Polo Spritz adds in an elderflower-flavored liqueur and grapefruit soda. Look for the special “Buzz for Spritz” window just outside of the restaurant. Reminiscent of wine windows in Italy, Tavernetta Vail designed a small window on the east end of the bar where you press a buzzer on the other side of the wall and you can get your drink through a small window.

The Buzz for Spritz window at Tavernetta Vail is reminiscent of wine windows in Tuscany and Northern Italy. Ring the buzzer and get your drink through the little window. Tavernetta Vail/Courtesy photo

For the wine lover, try the Scarpetta wines offered at Après-Tivo by master sommelier Bobby Stuckey and executive chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, co-owners of Frasca Food and Wine and Tavernetta Vail. Red and white wine fans will find the 2023 Scarpetta Frico Bianco, Friuli or the 2023 Scarpetta Frico Rosso, Toscana.

Aperitivo in Italy includes small bites like bread, cheese and meats. The perfect shareable combo to order on the menu is the focaccia, prosciutto di Parma and burrata with pesto. If you’re in the mood for something a bit heartier, the cacio e pepe is a good option. Want to treat yourself? Choose the Regiis Ova Caviar with crème fraîche, chives and blini.

The Tavernetta Vail’s Après-Tivo menu has many sharable dishes that are traditional Italian fare during aperitivo, which is what Italians call a gathering of friends for small snacks and drinks before dinner. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

At the top of the Après-Tivo menu, you’ll find the phrase “Sprezzatura Alpina.” When you translate that, it means a casual elegance or something that takes time to perfect, but is made to look easy.

Après-Tivo is held daily from 3-5 p.m. and reservations are currently not accepted, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about Après-Tivo, go to TavernettaVail.com.