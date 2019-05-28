Avon commits to 100% renewable electricity at all operations and facilities

On Tuesday, May 14, the Avon Town Council committed to 100% renewable electricity at all town operations and facilities. The wown was able to reach this goal through participation in Holy Cross Energy’s Renewable Energy Purchase Program.

Through the program, the town will pay a premium for 100% wind energy, which is accounted for by retiring renewable energy certificates from wind projects. REPP gives all local residents and businesses the option to receive electricity from 100% renewable energy resources directly feeding the Holy Cross Energy grid.

The town’s support and participation in REPP will help meet the shared greenhouse gas reduction targets set forth in the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County community. The CAP reduction targets are 25% by 2025 and 80% by 2050. Avon is an active member of the Climate Action Collaborative, a group of local governments, businesses, schools, special districts and nonprofits tasked to implement the recommendations of the CAP.

The town council adopted the CAP on December 13, 2016, and followed that up with the approval of an implementation schedule on March 28, 2017. The implementation schedule details a goal to “develop and implement a program to run the Town of Avon — Municipality with 100% renewable energy.” Achieving 100% renewable energy is also a goal of the 2019 strategic plan, adopted on October 23, 2018.

Recently, Holy Cross Energy unveiled its goal to increase the renewable electricity it provides to members from 39% to 70% by 2030. To meet the goal, Holy Cross Energy is asking local governments and other large electricity consumers to participate in renewable energy projects and programs.