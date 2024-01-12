Avon invites food vendors to apply for summer 2024 festivities
Avon is seeking special event food vendor applications for its upcoming summer events.
Avon’s summer events offer a fantastic opportunity for vendors to connect with customers as well as take part in Avon’s sustainability efforts. In 2023, Avon’s events diverted 89.5% of trash away from the landfill, and sustainability continues to be a critical part of Avon’s vision and goals.
Interested parties are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot at these highly anticipated events:
- AvonLIVE! Summer Concerts: Wednesdays, June 12, 19, 26 | July 10, 17, 24, 31 | Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28
- Average Weekly Attendance: 1,500
- Salute to the USA: July 3
- Estimated Attendance: 22,000-24,000
Any vendor wishing to attend one or more of the above events can visit Avon’s website to find the application form and submit it to cvanwinkle@avon.org by no later than Monday, April 15.
