Avon Transit summer schedule begins Monday

Avon Transit is in compliance with state health guidelines, including wearing a face covering over the nose and mouth while using or waiting for the bus and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance between non-household groups to the greatest extent possible.

Avon Transit will transition to its summer schedule beginning Monday.

The Avon Red Line runs every 30 minutes between 6:30 a.m. and 5:51 p.m. and services the residential areas in east Avon along Hurd Lane and Highway 6, including Traer Creek Plaza and Buffalo Ridge Housing Complex.

The Avon Blue Line also runs every 30 minutes between 6:28 a.m. and 6 p.m., serving the residential areas in west Avon along West Beaver Creek Boulevard and Highway 6, including the town core businesses and Traer Creek Plaza.

The Avon Loop Night Rider runs from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., providing service within the town core to locals and guests on a 30-minute loop.

Summer schedule information can be obtained from Avon Transit bus operators, by contacting Avon Transit Customer Service at 970-748-4120 or online at http://www.avon.org/transit .