Avon’s new regional recycle drop has moved near Home Depot on Yoder Ave.

AVON — The regional recycling center in Avon has moved from 160 Nottingham Ranch Road to 375 Yoder Avenue. The town of Avon worked with Eagle County to transition the Avon Recycling Center from the site operated by Vail Honeywagon to a new site at Lot 5, a town-owned parcel, just past the Home Depot.

The new recycle drop-off site is now operational and will be open to the public between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

For questions or more information, contact Preston Neill, deputy town manager, at pneill@avon.org or 970-748-4404.