Basecamp on the Creek in Avon offers mountain-modern design and accessibility

You've driven by Basecamp on the Creek on the way to Beaver Creek Resort, but may have never realized the special attributes of the site and the homes now on it. This prime riverfront location at the confluence of Beaver Creek and the Eagle River feature arguably the most spectacular waterfront setting in the entire Vail Valley, all while taking advantage of views to Vail's Game Creek Bowl and Beaver Creek Mountain.

Cantilevered over the water, Basecamp on the Creek offers 14 three-bedroom mountain-modern designed residences with an open, loft-style floor plan, Wolf, ASKO, U-Line and Sub-Zero appliances, quartz countertops and wide panel wood flooring.

Each home comes with a one or two-car garage, but park the car while you are here. Homeowners can access the private shuttle service to both Beaver Creek and Vail and the walkability of this location is unmatched. You are literally a three-minute walk from Starbucks and the path out your door leads you to the Westin fitness facility, Anjali spa and the Riverfront Gondola to access Beaver Creek mountain. Stroll to restaurants and Nottingham Lake for concerts and events. You can also enjoy designated open space just east of the property for fishing or just walking the dog.

"It's a location you have to visit to truly appreciate. People are surprised by how close we are to the river and creek. The sights and sounds are truly amazing. Expansive trees give a sense of privacy and visitors often have no idea it would be as beautiful, quiet and private as it is," said Page Slevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "The quality of the homes is matched by the setting. Owners are drawn to top-of-the-line finishes and even builders come in and say that they can't believe we put such high end finishes and details into the project."

Building A is complete with only two remaining and ready for buyers to move in before ski season. Building B will be completed by late summer of 2019. To experience the great views, sights and sounds of the water, stop by for a visit and meet the Basecamp team: Page Slevin, Craig Denton and Kyle Denton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. For more information or for a private showing, visit http://www.basecamptownhomes.com.