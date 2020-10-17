Battle Mountain girls XC second at state

Battle Mountain girls' cross-country finishes second at Saturday's state meet in Colorado Springs.

Mark Pribramsky | Special to the Daily

It’s a simple rule — score fewer than 100 points and you win the state cross-country meet.

The above scores all won state in their respective years for the Battle Mountain. The Huskies girls scored 93 points during Saturday’s 4A state meet and finished second behind Niwot (55).

“Niwot’s on another level,” Huskies coach Rob Parish said. “We’ve been in coaching a long time, and if you’re under 100 points, you can usually wrap up that (trophy) and take it home.”

Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair, center, adds another state medal to her collection. Blair finished third at Saturday’s state cross-country meet in Colorado Springs. (Mark Pribramsky | Special to the Daily)

The Huskies have been under 100 points the last six years at state, and have “only” two state titles to show for it. This shows how strong the current Niwot dynasty is and how stacked distance running is in the state of Colorado.

Having been either first or second the last six years at 4A state, Battle Mountain should tip their collective cap to Niwot and celebrate a tremendous season.

Seniors Elliot Pribramsky and Hayley Brewster were superb. After some difficulty her junior year in taking on the No. 1-runner role on the team, Pribramsky has grown into the part beautifully. She finished fifth in scoring, while Brewster (21st) came on like a freight train in the finishing kick of 2020.

Milly Vanilli and the Lindseys did their thing. For the record, Milly Vanilli is not a European R&B duo, but the Huskies’ nickname for Milaina Almonte and Lily Whelan. The Lindseys are Whitton and Kiehl. Fifty-five points at a state meet is just hard to beat.

Meanwhile, Battle Mountain’s boys took fourth, achieving their pre-state goal of being in the top five. The Middaughs led the way with Sullivan in 16th and Porter in 29th. William Brunner finished 32 in 16 minutes, 59 seconds.

That gave the Huskies two freshmen — Porter Middaugh and Brunner — under 17 minutes at the state site. Even though Sullivan Middaugh is an aging junior likely soon to grow decrepit, Battle Mountain will keep him.

Ari Dennis, the only senior on the guys’ side, wrapped his career with a 17:01.

“All those mini-races played out a little differently, but all of our kids did a great job of controlling what they could control in their respective races,” Parish said.

Blair third

In 2019, Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair took second at state cross-country. On Saturday, she finished third.

Battle Mountain’s Elliot Pribramsky, left, and Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair share a moment after Saturday’s state cross-country meet. (Mark Pribramsky | Special to the Daily)

And as a junior, she has one more year to complete her set of state medals.

Air Academy’s Bethany Michalak won the race with a 17:59, followed by Niwot’s Mia Prok (18:02). Blair finished in 18:14. While we’re sure Blair wanted to win the whole thing, she did cut 12 seconds off Prok’s 24-second advantage at September’s Battle Mountain Invitational, the only time the two met this season.

Blair’s setting two clocks right about now — one for the start of track and field season and another for state cross-country 2021.

State cross-country

Note: All finishes are reflective of team points, except for Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair.

Boys

Team results

1.Niwot 36; 2. Cheyenne Mountain 63; 3. Centaurus 96; 4. Battle Mountain 163; 5. Conifer 186.

Individual results

16. Sullivan Middugh, 16:27

29. Porter Middaugh, 16:58

32. William Brunner, 16:59

38. Ari Dennis, 17:01

48. Jorge Sinaloa, 17:21

49. Kaden Williams, 17:25

Girls

Team results

Niwot 55; 2.Battle Mountain 93; 3. Air Academy 111; 4. Durango 126; 5. Denver South 167.