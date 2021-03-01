Battle Mountain senior prepping to shave his head for 10th year to support St. Baldrick’s

Charlie Kiddoo, a senior at Battle Mountain High School, will be shaving his luscious locks on March 7 to support St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Special to the Daily

Battle Mountain High School senior Charlie Kiddoo has a unique hairdo, and he’s happy to talk about it and takes advantage of it as a conversation starter.

“People kind of look at me and ask what’s up with my hair,” Kiddoo said, rocking some bleached hair that hasn’t seen scissors in 12 months. “Then I can lead into St. Baldrick’s with that.”

Starting in third grade, Charlie has been participating in the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation international head-shaving fundraiser every year — on March 7, he’ll be shaving his head for the 10th year in a row, joined by his father, Tom. Over the years, Charlie has raised thousands of dollars for St. Baldrick’s childhood cancer research and programs.

This year, Charlie is a couple hundred dollars short of his $1,500 fundraising goal with about a week to go before the hair goes. Support Charlie’s mission by donating at http://www.stbaldricks.org .

“Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide, and 1 in 5 of those in the U.S. will not survive,” Charlie says in his shavee profile. “I refuse to accept this reality, so I’ve decided to fundraise for lifesaving research to find cures and better treatments for kids.”

Charlie Kiddoo started fundraising and shaving his head for St. Baldrick's in third grade after seeing some older kids do it to support a local with childhood cancer. This year, on March 7, marks his 10th time shaving his head and raising money for childhood cancer research.



St. Baldrick’s Foundation is an international charity used to support research to find cures for childhood cancers. Since 2015, it has donated over $300 million to childhood research centers.

“I’ve kind of become attached to the organization by reading stories on the webpage and seeing that it really has brought about really good treatments and research,” Charlie said.

Like many nonprofits during COVID-19, St. Baldrick’s has seen a decline in donations.

“I have no intentions of stopping,” Charlie said of his once-a-year-haircut for a cause. “The thought of what I’m doing outweighs anything else. I just know I can’t really stop.”

Over the years, Charlie Kiddoo has raised thousands of dollars to support St. Baldrick's Foundation's mission.



Charlie Kiddoo knows how to sport a bald head, and he’s happy to talk about it as it leads into conversations about St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The first year Charlie shaved his head, he recruited four other friends. However, he said it’s been hard to get friends to join him and shave their heads.

“If I could get anybody else to do it, that would be a win,” he said. “I always try to get my friends to do it, but they care about their hair too much, which I think is kind of funny.”

This year, though, Charlie will be joined by his dad while his mom, Julie, will be cutting the hair. Usually held at the fire station in Eagle, this year’s head-shaving event encourages participants to cut their hair at home.

“It was getting time for a haircut, and I remembered that I had told Charlie years ago that if he did it for 10 years that I’d join him,” Tom said. “So here we go. … I can’t remember what my bald head looks like.”

Tom remembers after the first year Charlie shaved his head, the family was at a Denver hospital for some checkups for his sister. They walked past the children’s cancer section of the hospital.

“Charlie was looking in and able to see all of these kids going through treatments,” Tom remembers. “And he looked at [his mom] and said, ‘Wow, I need to raise a lot more money.’”

It’s his giving spirit that allows Charlie to handle any ridicule that goes with a different hairdo.

“I think the people that know him realize he’s a bit of a clown,” Charlie’s grandfather Mac McEachron said, “like his dad. And I think everybody joins in on the fun. He’s raised thousands of dollars.”

“The kid just has a huge heart,” Tom said. “Julie and I would talk … any kid we have we want them to be the kid that goes over to the kid that’s being teased or doesn’t have any friends and just say hello. And both of our kids are that way. They have huge hearts and just want the best for everyone.”

In Eagle County, Charlie is not alone in joining the cause. Local 19-year-old Campbell Barrett Sullivan signed on to be a St. Baldrick’s ambassador this year, sharing her inspiring story across the globe. On Monday, Feb. 22, after a four-year battle with CIC-DUX4 sarcoma, Sullivan died after suffering a brain hemorrhage brought on by the rare form of cancer.

“I love the cause so much,” Charlie said. “It just means a lot.”

To donate to Charlie’s fundraising campaign for St. Baldrick’s, visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/1077458/2021 .

