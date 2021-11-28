Beaver Creek set to open three runs starting Monday

Beaver Creek will open at 9 a.m. Monday with nearly 70 acres of terrain available for skiers and snowboarders, a resort spokesperson has confirmed.

The Gold Dust, Latigo Flats and Haymeadow Park runs will be open to the public via the Centennial Express (Lift No. 6.)

Beaver Creek has recorded 43 inches of natural snow so far this season, and is currently reporting an 18-inch base. The resort recorded 7 inches in the last storm, which hit the area Nov. 23-34.

Snowmakers have taken advantage of colder temperatures to prepare Beaver Creek for Monday’s Opening Day.

Vail Resorts/Courtesy Photo

Beaver Creek’s previously scheduled opening of Nov. 24 was pushed back due to warm weather which caused difficult snowmaking conditions at the lower elevation areas of the mountain.

In the days that followed, the International Ski Federation approved the nearby Birds of Prey arena for World Cup downhill and super-G races to take place Dec. 2-5.

The Birds of Prey spectator area will be accessible via free race shuttles which depart from Beaver Creek’s Covered Bridge area throughout the day on race days.

Beaver Creek offers unlimited access to its lifts via the Epic Pass, currently selling for $879. Ten days of skiing are also available at Beaver Creek via Vail Resorts’ Epic Local Pass, with restrictions on holidays. The last day to purchase an Epic Pass or an Epic Local Pass is Dec. 5.