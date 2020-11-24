Beaver Creek to open with 130 acres; Bachelor Gulch included

A view of Beaver Creek on Tuesday. The resort has recorded 2.5 feet of snow in November.



Beaver Creek Resort will kick off its 40th anniversary season Wednesday at 9 a.m., opening 130 acres of snowy terrain to guests.

Skiers and snowboarders can access the mountain through the Centennial Express Lift (No. 6), Haymeadow Express Gondola (No. 1) and Bachelor Gulch Express Lift (No. 16).

Guests can space out between Bachelor Gulch and Beaver Creek, but there will be no on-snow access between the two base areas on Opening Day. For those looking to access both areas, shuttle rides must be requested through the Village Connect App.

Out of Beaver Creek Village, the resort will offer beginner terrain on Haymeadow and intermediate terrain on Gold Dust and Latigo.

In Bachelor Gulch, skiers and riders can enjoy laps on Sawbuck.

“To encourage social distancing, we’re opening (Bachelor Gulch Express,) and especially for guests that are staying in Bachelor Gulch, so they have an easy access point to the mountain, and they can take laps right in their backyard,” said Jessie Vandenhouten, a communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek.

Vandenhouten said providing on-mountain connectivity between Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch is currently a top priority for snowmaking teams.

“We hope to have the connectivity between main mountain and Bachelor Gulch open very soon,” she said.

Celebration is being open

While it’s Beaver Creek’s 40th anniversary, the main celebration planned for the resort is, simply, being open.

“For our 40th anniversary season, we’re excited to open for the Thanksgiving holiday, and we’re feeling extra grateful this year to be able to celebrate all season long with skiers and riders,“ Vandenhouten said.

Pandemic restrictions have prevented the usual festivities. There will be no cookies, no hot chocolate, no Austrian band playing to guests as they exit the slopes.

The typical banner break for the first guests exiting the lift will also be forgone this year. But the Centennial lift will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Bachelor Gulch Express will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Vandenhouten said along with providing connectivity between the two villages, another top priority for Beaver Creek at the moment is opening the Landing soon, and Lower Beaver Creek Express (No. 15), “so guests have another easy way to access the mountain,” she said.

Paid parking begins Wednesday

Paid parking will begin on Wednesday, as well, in the Elk and Bear Lots. Parking fees are $10 per day or free after 1 p.m.

A 10-day punch pass is available for purchase for $75 and is available at the ticket offices in Beaver Creek Village.

Complimentary direct shuttle service is provided from each lot to Beaver Creek Village.

Uphill access is currently closed to skiers and snowboarders. All guests are reminded that they must observe all posted signs, closures and slow zones, especially during the early season.

For the safety of guests and employees, all uphill access users are required to call the Uphill Access Hotline before accessing the mountain (970)-754-5907.

Reservations full

Early season access to Beaver Creek is being offered exclusively to Epic Pass holders this season, and those pass holders must first book a reservation.

At Beaver Creek, opening-week reservations became available on Nov. 18, and quickly filled through Nov. 29.

More week-of reservations, which will allow skiers and snowboarders to book access slots at Beaver Creek through Dec. 4, are scheduled to become available at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at epicpass.com.

As of Tuesday, Thanksgiving week reservations were full at all five of Vail Resorts’ Colorado locations — Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Keystone and Vail.





Food available on mountain

Spruce Saddle (located at the top of Centennial Express Lift) will open for daily operations on Wednesday for guests who plan their dining experience in advance using the new Time to Dine feature on the Vail Resorts’ EpicMix app.

On opening day, and throughout the season, guests can plan Spruce Saddle dining with timeslots available to book day-of, beginning at 7 a.m.

Also opening for the season on Wednesday will be The Parlour, located at the Ranch at the top of the Haymeadow Express Gondola (No. 1), as well as Toscanini in Beaver Creek Village. The Parlour will service grab-and-go snacks and beverages, while Toscanini will debut new offerings, including tapas-style dining and to-go family meals. For those looking to dine at Toscanini, reservations are required and available on OpenTable.