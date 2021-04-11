Beaver Creek wraps up 2020-21 ski season with first Closing Day in two years

Beaver Creek skiers and snowboarders enjoyed a proper Closing Day party for the first time in two years on Sunday.

Sunny skies greeted Closing Day revelers, who gathered at decks and patios across various parts of the mountain — Rose Bowl Deck, Race Course Deck and Stickline Deck enjoyed crowds all day.

Beaver Creek had terrain open from the top of Cinch to the bottom of Centennial, a 2.75-mile run. The resort maintained adequate coverage through Closing Day; with a late opening on Grouse Mountain Express (the lift opened Feb. 9), a strong couple of months of snowfall was necessary. Beaver Creek received 54 inches of snow in February and 51 inches in March to help save the season.

In total, Beaver Creek reported 232 inches of snowfall during the 2020-21 season.

Party goers dressed in costumes and took to the slopes throughout the day; the resort began closing down lifts to the top at 3:30 p.m. and by 4:15 the slopes were mostly empty.

A family enjoys the Closing Day festivities at Beaver Creek Resort on Sunday. The resort ended the season with 232 total inches of snow, nearly half of it falling in February and March.

John LaConte / jlaconte@vaildaily.com.

Officer Jeff Mattson of the Vail Police Department volunteered to work the Beaver Creek Closing Day patrol along with several other cops on skis; Mattson said there was no major issues or arrests to report.

“We saw a couple injuries but that was about it,” he said.

Mattson said there was an officer from Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, two officers from the Eagle Police Department and four police officers from the Vail Police Department on hand to greet crowds and offer services.

Local snowboarder Zach Varon said despite the large number of police and security on the mountain, he was glad to see party goers feel free to let loose in the usual Closing Day gathering spots at Beaver Creek.

“I’m really glad I made it out here,” Varon said. “The terrain park was still in good shape and everyone was stoked to get together after missing out last year.”

A Beaver Creek mountain safety worker tells party goers he’s not there to stop the fun at Beaver Creek’s Closing Day on Sunday.

John LaConte / jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Several locals took to Woody’s, in Edwards, following the ski day, for the longtime local pub’s final apres ski offering — Woody’s is closing its doors following Sunday’s festivities after more than 10 years as a local gathering spot.

Local Sean Delaney said he will be sorry to see the longtime valley watering hole close its doors.

“It’s the end of an era,” he said.

Uniformed police officers — on skis — Melissa Metcalfe, left; Jeff Mattson, second from right; and Ben Kullman, right, volunteered to work Closing Day at Beaver Creek. The officers said there were no major incidents to report.

John LaConte / jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Following Beaver Creek’s Closing Day on Sunday, many of the same locals will flock to Vail’s Closing Day the following week.

Mattson said there will also be a large group of police officers on skis at Vail’s Closing Day.

“At 4, 4:30, we’ll start saying to everyone ‘OK guys, wrap it up,'” he said of Vail’s Closing Day.

Vail is set to close on April 18 after extending from April 11. Beaver Creek extended its closing this year from April 4 to April 11.