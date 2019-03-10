Beloved Vail Valley woman dies in single-car crash

EAGLE-VAIL — A life was extinguished, but the love lives on.

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of beloved lifetime local Lauren Mutter. The 31-year old Mutter died Saturday in a single-vehicle morning rollover accident near Edwards.

Lauren and her family were "all in" with Vail Christian High School, VCHS headmaster Steve O'Neill said.

"Lauren's influence and positive impact on young people's lives was, and continues to be far-reaching. She embodied the very best of Vail Christian High School with her love for people, her love for the school, her joy, and the fun that she brought to our community. She was beloved," O'Neill said.

‘I'll do that’

Lauren Mutter graduated from Vail Christian High School in 2005, and then graduated from Baylor University. She was one of those "Sure-I'll-Do-That" people, friends said.

She started this year's Vail Christian volleyball season as an assistant coach and moved into the head coach slot in the midst of the season. She was also Vail Christian's girls co-head soccer coach with Barb Wilson. The girls spring soccer season started last month.

"She was a mentor to scores of kids," O'Neill said.

Teachers and students gathered privately Saturday and Sunday at the school. It became a hub where people who wanted to be together could be.

The Vail Church hosted a gathering at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, between their two morning services.

Foundation family

Lauren and her family – parents Mike and Terry and sister Caitlin – are one of Vail Christian High School's foundation families. They were instrumental in securing the land where the school is now located, and Mike helped manage its construction. They've served on the school's board of directors, been members of its staff and served the school and its extended family in almost every way possible, O'Neill said.

Mike designed and managed construction of Vail Christian's Grace Auditorium, where some of Lauren's friends have, and will continue to gather to mourn Lauren.

"She gave her heart to the school. There are few people in our school community that match what Lauren Mutter has meant to VCHS and her impact on countless lives," O'Neill said.

About the accident

Mutter was doing everything right when Saturday’s accident occurred, the Colorado State Patrol said in its report. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not traveling too fast when the accident occurred.

She was eastbound on Highway 6 in the Edwards area. Her 2017 Toyota Four Runner slid across a bike path, hit a fence and a snowbank and rolled over onto its top.

She was transported to Vail Health Hospital where she died of her injuries, the State Patrol said.