Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards

Bacon avocado double cheeseburger on a homemade bun with all the fixings, garlic truffle fries and a cold beer from Benderz Burgers.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archives

Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards.

The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location.

That restaurant closed following a kitchen fire in July 2019 and has been vacant since. The source of the fire was traced to the restaurant’s kitchen. Larkburger once had nine locations. All have closed.

Pavelich said the former Larkburger operators had done a number of repairs on the building before deciding not to reopen. The building owner reached out to Pavelich, and a deal was struck.

The former operators “Did do quite a bit of work, and we came in to finish,” Pavelich said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Edwards Benderz will be the fourth location for Pavelich’s restaurants. The original Northside Coffee Kitchen is located on the northwest side of the main Avon Interstate 70 interchange. There’s a Northside outlet in West Vail, and Benderz Southside is near the Christy Sports store in Avon.

The Edwards Benderz is expected to open in early December, and will offer burgers, ahi tuna sandwiches, chicken sandwiches and salads. The menu will also include shakes, soft drinks and beer.

“It’s going to be a simple, excellent burger experience,” Pavelich said.