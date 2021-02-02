Bennet, Hickenlooper, Neguse to reintroduce the CORE Act

Sen. Michael Bennet alongside Sen. candidate John Hickenlooper speaks with local officials and community members at the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE) event held at the Fales Ranch south of Carbondale in September.

Daily file photo

With Democrats in control in the Senate and Joe Biden in the White House, Colorado Democrats are reintroducing the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act on Tuesday in hopes of giving the sweeping public lands package a final push for passage.

Colorado’s two U.S. senators, Michael Bennet (D) and John Hickenlooper (D), and U.S. Representative Joe Neguse (D), whose 2nd Congressional District includes the eastern end of Eagle County, will hold a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon to mark the reintroduction of the bill.

The CORE Act would protect over 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado, establish new wilderness, recreation, and conservation areas, and protect Camp Hale — the famed World War II training camp of the 10th Mountain Division located between Leadville and Red Cliff in Eagle County — as a first-of-its-kind National Historic Landscape.

Hickenlooper, who beat incumbent Republican Cory Gardner in November’s election to help Democrats return to power in the Senate, said the public lands bill, crafted over a decade, is the definition of bipartisan legislation.

“They talked to and really listened to the community in the nine counties where this land is located,” Hickenlooper told the Vail Daily during an interview in October. “And all the commissioners, in each county where the land is located for their county, they support the CORE Act. Republican commissioners, Democratic commissioners, every commissioner for their county supports the land that’s in their county to be part of this protected acreage.”

Bennet, who joined 10th Mountain Division veterans at Camp Hale last February, said then: “I can’t think of a more appropriate anchor for the CORE Act than Camp Hale. It captures exactly what Colorado is. These guys came here, they trained here, they went and fought overseas, successfully, and then they came back and started our outdoor rec industry, started Vail.”

The House passed the bill on a 227-118 vote on Oct. 31, 2019, though the package was stymied in the Senate, where Gardner never got behind the legislation, saying he didn’t support it in its current form. The bill also faced resistance from the Trump administration, which threatened to veto it.

From left, Mike Greenwood, Sen. Michael Bennet and Craig Caulder tour Camp Hale on Saturday to promote Bennet’s Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, which would designate the former World War II-era military training camp as the first-ever National Historic Landscape.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Among those voting against the bill in the House were Colorado Reps. Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn and Scott Tipton, all Republicans. Tipton lost to newcomer Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses the western portion of Eagle County. Boebert, the first woman to be elected to the seat, made it clear she was also against the bill during her winning campaign against Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush.

Neguse, who represents Vail, EagleVail and parts of Avon in the U.S. House and was appointed as one of nine impeachment managers for Trump’s trial in the Senate, remains the bill’s main sponsor in the House.

“Countless Coloradans have contributed their voices to the creation of this bill, and its time for Washington to take notice, and enact this measure into law,” Neguse said in a statement.