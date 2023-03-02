Bill Rock to replace James O’Donnell as president of Vail Resorts’ mountain division

Bill Rock

Vail Resorts/Courtesy photo

Vail Resorts announced Thursday that Bill Rock, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will take over as president of the company’s mountain division starting May 1, 2023. The company also announced that James O’Donnell, who had been running the mountain division, will no longer be with the company, effective Friday.



“Bill has a long, successful track record in the ski industry, spanning nearly three decades, and a deep understanding of operational excellence,” said Vail Resorts Chief Executive Officer Kirsten Lynch in a news release. “Bill has led multiple resorts, entire regions, and some of the most transformative projects in our company’s history, and I am confident he will be successful as the president of our mountain division, leading our 41 mountain resorts and the team of incredible leaders we have across our operations.”



Rock joined Vail Resorts in 2010 as chief operating officer of Northstar California Resort, where he went on to oversee operations of all three of the company’s Lake Tahoe resorts. In 2015, he was named chief operating officer of Park City Mountain where he led the connection, capital investment, and team integration between Park City Mountain and Canyons Resort, creating the single largest ski area in the U.S. In 2019, Rock was named senior vice president of the company’s mountain division with oversight over six destination resorts in the Rockies region, and in 2021 was promoted to executive vice president with expanded responsibilities. Rock started his career in the ski industry in 1996 and is an Army Veteran who served as an officer in the 82nd Airborne Division.

“I want to extend my gratitude to James for his leadership and contributions to Vail Resorts during his 22 years at our company,” Lynch said. “He drove measurable success across many businesses and has been deeply committed to developing great leaders across Vail Resorts. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

O’Donnell was appointed president of the company’s Mountain Division in 2021. He was previously chief operating officer of the company’s hospitality division and subsequently expanded his role as executive vice president of hospitality, retail and real estate. He joined the company in 2002.

Until Rock is effective in his new role, the company’s chief operating officers of the West, Rockies and East divisions will report to Lynch as the company’s mountain resorts finish the Winter 2022-23 season.