Birds of Prey spectators will be able to access Red Tail Stadium on snow this year

Ski racks are filled outside Red Tail Stadium in 2018, the last time the venue offered on-snow access for a World Cup event. Beaver Creek announced on Wednesday that on-snow access will be available to World Cup spectators again this year.

Skiers and snowboarders looking to access the Birds of Prey World Cup racing venue will have a much easier time in 2022 thanks to favorable snow conditions at Beaver Creek.

The resort will open the Red Tail run on a limited basis during the event, accessible from the top of the Centennial lift (No. 6), allowing intermediate on-snow access to Red Tail Stadium, where the races finish.

“It’s a rare experience to be able to ski in and ski out to view the Xfinity Birds of Prey races,” said Ron Rupert, who serves as the chief of race in his role as manager of competition services for Beaver Creek Resort. “I want to share immense gratitude to all of the teams that worked diligently to pull off this experience. We can’t wait to welcome guests to Beaver Creek Resort for some electric ski racing this weekend.”

The last time on-snow access to the venue was available was in 2018.

On-snow access, for skiers and snowboarders, means visiting the races without needing to board a bus from Beaver Creek Village to Red Tail Stadium. Those buses have been the only way to access the venue in recent years, and will definitely be running again in 2022.

But following a storm that brought nearly a foot of new snow to the venue on Tuesday, on-snow access is available as well for 2022, organizers confirmed on Wednesday night, with a slight catch: The Red Tail run will only be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This, of course, presents a slight problem for those hoping to access the very beginning of the races, as the races also start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“Spectators who would like to be at Red Tail Stadium to view the start of the races will need to use the free buses up to the stadium from Beaver Creek Village,” organizers confirmed on Wednesday night.

“Due to Red Tail Trail being used by the ski racers each day to warm up before the races, the trail will not open to the public until 10 a.m. and will close at 1 p.m. Friday-Sunday.”

The Birds of Prey lift (No. 9) will also be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; skiers using the lift can then access the Solitude run, a beginner’s run which crosses under the Cinch Express lift (No. 8).

Skiers who don’t use the lift can exit via the Dally run which will be a serviceable exit with early season conditions present.

The Tuesday storm canceled the men’s downhill training run, but crews worked to resort the track back to skiable conditions and a successful training run was held on Wednesday. Otmar Striedinger of Austria notched the fastest time on the day in 1:42.09. With the completion of the training run, a downhill race can now take place according to International Ski Federation regulations. Another training run is scheduled for Thursday.

Downhill events are scheduled for Friday at 10:15 a.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m., and a super-G is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m.