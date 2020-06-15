BMX racers get back to action in Eagle

BMX racers prepare for competition on Monday in Eagle. The weekly races started back up on June 1.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

EAGLE – With three races now complete this season, BMX racers are feeling comfortable getting back to action in Eagle.

And while the number of competitors has been limited to 45 racers, the ceremonial drenching of water for competitors who move up in class is still being observed.

On Monday, 10-year-old Gunnar Schaub, of Vail, moved from intermediate to expert class; and 8-year-old Brennen Collins, of Eagle, moved from novice to intermediate. Neither left the venue dry.

Track worker Halsey Lucas said the races have been filling up within 48 hours of opening as competitors are excited to get back to racing.

“We had to no longer allow day-of registration, but we hoping to be able to allow that again with the next gain in capacity allowances,” Lucas said on Monday.

On June 9, Eagle County submitted a variance request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to allow the county to transition to the next phase of public health orders in response to COVID-19, which would allow for gatherings of 250. An updated public health order is anticipated to become effective on June 22, 2020.

BMX racers take to the track in Eagle on Monday. A state championship qualifying race is scheduled for July 26.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

With those updated public health orders in mind, the Eagle County BMX track has scheduled their annual state qualifying race for July 26. In the state race, BMX riders of all ages can attempt to make it through the ranks to this year’s state championship competition.

Local races will continue to take place on Monday evenings throughout the summer, with the youngest, pedal-less “Strider” division starting first at 6:30 p.m., and regular age division racing to follow. Visit facebook.com/eaglecombmx for more information .