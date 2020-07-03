Body of male child recovered in Eagle River east of Dotsero
The body of a male child was recovered from the Eagle River east of Dotsero around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The body was discovered by a private group of people on the river, according to an Eagle County official.
No further details were forthcoming. The Eagle County Coroner’s Office is handling the investigation.
This story will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trending - News
See more