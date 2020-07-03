Body of male child recovered in Eagle River east of Dotsero | VailDaily.com
Body of male child recovered in Eagle River east of Dotsero

Staff Report
  

The body of a male child was recovered from the Eagle River east of Dotsero around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The body was discovered by a private group of people on the river, according to an Eagle County official.

No further details were forthcoming. The Eagle County Coroner’s Office is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated.

