Boulder runner’s last minute decision to contest the Dynafit Vail Hillclimb pays off
280 runners showed up for the 45th annual uphill race
When Maggie Berry left her parents Vail condo to head to the Dynafit Vail Hillclimb Saturday morning, she gave some final advice to her family.
“It’s not worth coming,” she uttered. When Berry arrived at the Mountain Haus starting line just before 7 a.m., she sent them another text.
“There are some fast looking people here,” it read. “I’m glad ya’ll didn’t come.”
They might have bothered showing up if they knew Berry — who grew up in Boulder but is presently moving from her place in New York City to Miami (more on that later) — was going to take the overall win.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to run this race this morning, and I surprised myself,” she said after ascending 2,233 vertical feet over 7.7 miles of double-track gravel in a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 29 seconds.
“I was just thinking, and this sounds a little cliche, just how grateful I am to be running here. Running in New York the past few years, every time I come back to Colorado, I’m like, ‘wow, this is amazing.'”
Dynafit’s Sophie Anders (1:08:04) and Vail’s Sarah Hochtl (1:08:50) rounded out the podium, but the day belonged to the pink-shorts wearing, happy-go-lucky and bubbly Berry, whose main goal from the gun was to simply make it to the Mid-Vail finish line without walking.
“I was going very slowly at times, but I did not walk,” she confirmed with a smile.
Formerly a Blackstone employee in America’s largest city, Berry, whose self-admitted main claim to running fame is having qualified for state four times while at The Dawson School in Boulder, decided this year to chase a few different career goals.
“I loved my time in New York and I knew I wanted to prove to myself I could do the whole New York finance shebang,” she said. “Now, I feel like I am being pulled towards teaching.”
She’ll start this fall as an English and History high school teacher and cross-country coach in Miami, Florida.
“I think I’m going to like it. Right now I’m building the stamina for it,” she laughed.
Currently, her own training consists of 3-4 runs per week, with cross-training filling in the other days.
“I guess this sort of showed me that (when) keeping a healthy and balanced lifestyle — good things come,” she said. “And it’s hard not to enjoy it on a day like today.”
Berry turned to face the stubbornly snowy peaks underneath a cloudless blue sky off in the distance before continuing.
“Vail is my favorite place on earth — there really is no place like it.”
(age-group place, name, city, time, overall place)
0-19
- Jo Collins, Greenwood Village 1:13:35, 44
- Keely Hendricks, Denver 1:21:38, 79
- Ella Bullock, Leadville 1:23:09, 86
- Mackenzie Buxton, Golden 1:24:24, 93
- Savina May, Edwards 1:29:49, 128
- Cassidy Wright, Vail 1:30:54, 132
- Tatum Buxton, Golden 1:44:43, 202
- Witney Offiar, Scituate 12:05:07, 254
20-29
- Maggie Berry, Boulder 1:07:29, 24
- Haley Brewster, Avon 1:09:45, 33
- Kacey Doner, Grand Junction 1:15:13, 52
- Anna Saunders, Vail 1:32:59, 144
- Emily Aleinikoff, Vail 1:33:02, 145
- Breana Briones, Avon 1:33:10, 147
- Tania Loera, Avon 1:35:01, 157
- Summer Kenney, Eagle 1:37:56, 169
- Claire Allen, Avon 1:40:18, 181
- Natalie Platt, Silverton 1:42:38, 188
- Clare Davidson, Denver 1:44:23, 197
- Sophia Bradac, Vail 1:44:23, 198
- Cara Romannose, Silt 1:44:38, 201
- Sofia Lozano, Englewood 1:45:14, 211
- Emma Porter, Englewood 1:49:57, 225
- Serena Hert, Council Bluffs 2:13:12, 267
30-39
- Sophie Anders, Dynafit 1:08:04, 26
- Sarah Hochtl, Vail 1:08:50, 29
- Madi Dakin, Monument 1:11:34, 39
- Britt Dick, Steamboat Springs 1:12:14, 42
- Katie Kadunc, Lafayette 1:13:36, 45
- Caitlin Weis, Avon 1:21:30, 76
- Erika Sweigert Nava, Denver 1:24:04, 90
- Julia Walsh, Avon 1:26:35, 109
- Lauren Noll, Avon 1:26:47, 111
- Kim Fuller, Vail 1:30:39, 131
- Rachel Ferris, Denver 1:32:14, 138
- Molly Gamble, Edwards 1:33:06, 146
- Lydia Linke, Erie 1:35:29, 160
- Amanda Snider, Baton Rouge 1:37:24, 168
- Abbey Pawlitzke, Gypsum 1:38:15, 171
- Regina Massingill, Houston 1:42:44, 189
- Kara Jordan, Austin 1:44:16, 195
- Mindy Stockman, Gypsum 1:44:32, 199
- Emma Ruiz, Vail 1:45:02, 209
- Kori Osina, Vail 1:45:58, 214
- Darcy Beck, Eagle 1:47:03, 217
- Kelly Lutz, Arvada 1:47:23, 218
- Sarah Robinson, Edwards 1:48:54, 222
- Kellie Shaltes, Avon 1:50:26, 226
- Kati Stark, Austin 1:52:05, 233
- Alexandra Thiel, Denver 1:53:45, 239
- Katherine Potter, River Heights 1:59:58, 250
- Jessica Cheatham, Colorado Springs 2:00:49, 252
- Tabata Freitez, Miami 2:09:13, 261
40-49
- Jennifer Razee, Edwards 1:15:51, 55
- Metzl Alexandra, Denver 1:16:50, 59
- Erin Hood, Eagle 1:17:06, 60
- Jessica Davis, Denver 1:17:48, 62
- Meghan Newcomer, Edwards 1:18:34, 64
- Heather Morgan, Avon 1:20:57, 75
- Renae Parks, Eagle 1:23:35, 88
- Corrie Crane, Vail 1:24:56, 97
- Patricia Nickel, Littleton 1:25:04, 99
- Jennifer Penzell, Vail 1:25:06, 100
- Kristina Haffele, Eagle 1:28:21, 120
- Ashley Roach, Edwards 1:29:40, 125
- Jordan Halter, Eagle 1:29:43, 127
- Laura Anzalone, Eagle 1:31:10, 133
- Andrea Arnhold, Eagle 1:31:52, 136
- Jennifer Juneau, Avon 1:32:34, 141
- Erica Ryan, Edwards 1:32:50, 143
- Angie Hayes, Denver 1:34:05, 150
- Rachel Cambray, Grand Junction 1:34:14, 152
- Nicole Geraci, Gypsum 1:35:29, 161
- Dana Digange, Denver 1:35:30, 162
- Michelle Fitzgerald, Vail 1:36:10, 165
- Laura Lasswell, Centennial 1:37:16, 167
- Kelci Olson, Denver 1:39:20, 177
- Jennifer Fredrickson, Louisville 1:40:05, 178
- Janet Pulsifer, Vail 1:40:09, 179
- Melissa Marotto, Vail 1:40:09, 180
- Heidi Kimmel, Glenwood Springs 1:42:38, 186
- Jillene Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:42:38, 187
- Kimberly Buxton, Golden 1:44:44, 204
- Marcette Gordon, Eagle 1:45:09, 210
- Michele Serine, Red Cliff 1:46:57, 216
- Allison Lowrie, Vail 1:47:50, 220
- Kelly Thomas, Woodland Park 1:50:28, 227
- Kari Taylor-Romero, Colorado Springs 1:51:38, 229
- Sabrina Abla, Arvada 1:55:05, 242
- Wendy Officer, Scituate 2:01:39, 253
- Amy McFadzean, Boulder 2:29:54, 275
50-59
- Anne Nevin, Edwards 1:09:46, 34
- Megan Morrissey, Eagle 1:27:06, 113
- Kathy Collins, Englewood 1:32:23, 140
- Tracy Tutag, Vail 1:34:11, 151
- Heather Hower, Eagle 1:34:59, 156
- Toni Axelrod, Vail 1:36:10, 164
- Connie Hayden, Lafayette 1:38:38, 174
- Deb Harrison, Vail 1:42:44, 190
- Kathy Aalto, Eagle 1:43:31, 192
- Nancy Mitchell, Longmont 1:43:48, 193
- Allison Visosky, Denver 1:44:35, 200
- Megan Golden, Minturn 1:44:51, 205
- Jennifer Kemp, Denver 1:47:44, 219
- Dawn Frider, Denver 1:47:52, 221
- Trudy DeCoronado, Colorado springs 1:51:38, 230
- Allison Becker, Boulder 1:52:42, 235
- Molly Bodnar, Colorado Springs 1:53:12, 237
- Kristy Clark, Vail 1:54:24, 240
- Wylly Staab, Denver 1:57:45, 246
- Dini Nagel, Fort Collins 1:59:59, 251
- Monica LaCroix, Dillon 2:07:58, 259
- Jamie Wall, Grand Junction 2:09:10, 260
- Kimberly Ceccatti, Allentown 3:17:21, 279
- Deanna Smickley, Allentown 3:17:25, 280
60-69
- Heidi Vosbeck, Glenwood Springs 1:25:26, 102
- Terri Sommer, Frisco 1:35:04, 158
- Molly Ansfield, Eagle 1:42:14, 184
- Julie Kleinhenz, Kremmling 1:46:51, 215
- Theresa Daus-Weber, Littleton 1:52:30, 234
- Cheryl Jensen, Vail 1:56:41, 244
- Wendy Miller, Greenwood Village 2:05:23, 255
- Virginia Bradley, Frisco 2:09:53, 262
- Christina Bruaski, Glenwood Springs 2:10:13, 263
- Michelle Hayes, Edwards 2:12:58, 266
- Cheryl Rondeau, Vail 2:19:52, 273
70+
- Marge Hickman, Fredonia 1:45:54, 213
- Sally Clair, Edwards 2:05:53, 256
- Alyn Park, Denver 2:05:56, 257
- Carol Mullikin, Edwards 2:07:11, 258
- Jo May, Houston 2:17:50, 271
Men’s race recap
“At some point, everyone is reduced to a baby-jog,” said a random participant mingling with other finishers of Saturday’s Vail Hillclimb. A better summary statement shall not be found when it comes to recapping the men’s side of the event.
“I was hurting a little bit, but nice day,” summarized Vail’s Josh Smith, who finished in fourth in 57:58.
“I just knew it was all going to be pretty brutal and uphill,” said Littleton’s Michael Michuda (56:35), who took the silver medal.
Smith, a former SSCV Nordic skier who went on to compete at CU before joining one of SSCV’s earliest post-graduate teams alongside former Olympic-hopeful Sylvan Ellefson and others, estimates he’s run on the race’s route thousands of times. In an event where every switchback and change in grade can effect one’s pacing strategy considerably, having raced it steadily since his teenage days is an advantage.
“It helps,” he said before contrasting Colorado Runner Magazine’s best trail race (2006, 2011) with some of the others in the Vail Recreation District’s series.
“It’s good because you can see people and try to hang on or reel people back, versus a (singletrack) trail, but also, you see everyone coming,” he said, referring to Saturday’s event as a “runner’s race” which exposes aerobic fitness.
“This one has no hiding.”
Considering his presently blessed lot in life — the father of a 4 and 2-year-old works as director of research and development for Prosono — he was pleased with the effort, even if it doesn’t rank amongst his all-time bests.
“I’ve definitely had a few years where I felt really good when I was training. I think it was a good indicator of fitness,” he said. “But relative to everything, today, hanging in there.”
Uphill running tests are common for Nordic skiers, who showed up in droves on Saturday. SSCV’s Will Bentley took the 19-and-under title (1:01:21), just in front of Eagle Valley’s Jackson Filmore (1:02:57) and Daniel Velasco (1:08:27).
Keely Hendricks (1:21:38) and Ella Bullock (1:23:09) got in their training session for the day as well with second and third-place respective finishes in the 19-and-under girls race. Former SSCV skier and University of Vermont star Haley Brewster (1:09:45) was second in the 20-29 division, and the valley’s dean of the skinny skis, 48-year-old Dan Weiland (59:55), proved to be the best model of all, coming in sixth overall in winning the 40-49 age group.
These days, the Town Series is Smith’s primary competitive arena. Amazingly, considering his consistent podium finishes, he doesn’t run from October to May, opting instead for ski touring.
“I run to stay in shape so I can have fun in the backcountry,” he stated.
He does have plans to race the Moab Trail Marathon this November and is contemplating the American Birkiebeiner cross-country ski race next February.
“Next year is the 50th anniversary, so there is talk of quite a few people going,” he said.
Ironically, the runner-up’s plans are similar. Michuda, who frequents the Frisco Nordic Center all winter, is looking forward to returning to his parents’ Northern Wisconsin cabin this winter as he competes in Wave 1 of the ‘Birkie,’ North America’s largest Nordic ski race.
“I choose one or two races to do a year for fun, but yeah I don’t do anything too seriously,” he said humbly.
“I’m glad everyone came out today to have a fun time. The weather was perfect.”
(age group place, name, city, time, overall place)
0-19
- Will Bentley, Breckenridge 1:01:21 – 8
- Jackson Filmore, Eagle 1:02:57 – 14
- Daniel Velasco, Gypsum 1:08:27 – 27
- Sven Nevin, Edwards 1:09:44 – 32
- Alex Bodnar, Colorado Springs 1:10:48 – 38
- Henry Reynolds, Edwards 1:16:28 – 56
- Gage Stowell, Eagle 1:20:18 – 72
- Andrew Weiland, Evergreen 1:33:57 – 149
- Kyle Buxton, Golden 1:34:43 – 155
- Hank Ogden, Vail 1:39:02 – 176
- Nathan Bell, Houston 1:58:38 – 248
20-29
- Jason Macaluso, Vail 59:12 – 5
- Marshall Graybill, Boulder 1:00:12 – 7
- Jonas Larson, Boulder 1:01:46 – 10
- Nick Tusa, Lakewood 1:02:27 – 12
- Zachary Smith, Edwards 1:03:23 – 15
- Ryan Doner, Fort Collins 1:04:29 – 19
- Stephen Sherbahn, Golden 1:05:55 – 22
- Erik Lynch, Steamboat Springs 1:11:35 – 40
- Ben Froehlich, Westminster 1:16:31 – 57
- Taylor Kallsen, Denver 1:17:38 – 61
- Luke Morrissey, Boulder 1:18:39 – 65
- Gerry Lopez, Eagle 1:20:11 – 70
- Anthony Mala, Eagle 1:20:31 – 74
- Jackson Goodreau, Vail 1:22:01 – 81
- Matt Alley, Castle Pines 1:25:14 – 101
- Marco Saucedo, Gypsum 1:26:31 – 108
- Erick Briones, Avon 1:33:20 – 148
- Kendall Noble, Edwards 2:17:49 – 270
30-39
- Ryan Sederquist, Leadville 55:31 – 1
- Michael Michuda, Littleton 56:35 – 2
- Matthew Kempton, Steamboat Springs 57:33 – 3
- Joshua Smith, Vail 57:58 – 4
- Brian Dakin, Monument 1:01:40 – 9
- Gavin McKenzie, Arvada 1:03:48 – 16
- Craig Randall, Longmont 1:03:56 – 17
- Nick Sterling, Edwards 1:05:40 – 21
- Connor Drumm, New York 1:07:55 – 25
- Zach Pollock, Denver 1:09:30 – 30
- Patrick Jagielski, Westminster 1:09:31 – 31
- Spencer Messer, Minturn 1:11:55 – 41
- Kyle Wilcox, Vail 1:14:22 – 47
- Matthew Ferris, Denver 1:14:32 – 48
- Paul Datsko, Avon 1:15:25 – 54
- Andrew Nordyke, Leadville 1:16:46 – 58
- Jack Oldham, Denver 1:19:26 – 67
- Justin Moses, Avon 1:19:29 – 68
- Matthew Small, Boulder 1:20:17 – 71
- Scott Shannon, Vail 1:21:35 – 78
- Nathan Gibbs, Baton Rouge 1:23:31 – 87
- Jay Zeschin, Denver 1:24:10 – 91
- Chad King, Vail 1:24:25 – 94
- Blake Anneberg, Vail 1:24:30 – 95
- Luke Spaulding, Mobile 1:28:03 – 116
- Steven Bacon, Boulder 1:28:04 – 117
- Erik Niemeier, Littleton 1:29:07 – 124
- Nathan Lutz, Dallas 1:29:40 – 126
- Bryan McClellend, Denver 1:32:17 – 139
- Matt Jones, Colorado Springs 1:35:14 – 159
- Koehler Baker, Edwards 1:36:23 – 166
- Cameron Courtney, Auburn 1:44:53 – 208
- Hendrik Orlowski, Englewood 2:10:26 – 264
40-49
- Dan Weiland, Eagle 59:55 – 6
- Dan Berteletti, Arvada 1:01:57 – 11
- Kieran McCarthy, Salida 1:02:51 – 13
- Eric Pepper, Wolcott 1:03:57 – 18
- Brett Donelson, Edwards 1:08:37 – 28
- Jason Platt, Edwards 1:10:39 – 37
- Rick Gregory, Vail 1:13:34 – 43
- Nathaniel Lowe, Avon 1:15:06 – 51
- Matt Tonn, Avon 1:18:10 – 63
- Robert McFadzean, Boulder 1:18:54 – 66
- Brian Schnall, Denver 1:20:00 – 69
- Joshua Metzl, Denver 1:22:09 – 83
- Michael Cushman, Vail 1:25:35 – 104
- Andy Holland, Edwards 1:26:22 – 106
- Grant Langham, Littleton 1:27:05 – 112
- Joseph Park, Denver 1:27:26 – 114
- Zachary Davis, Denver 1:28:08 – 118
- Shane Gavican, Denver 1:28:25 – 121
- Jake Ruttinger, Colorado Springs 1:29:51 – 129
- Henry Schloss, Denver 1:34:41 – 154
- Pascal Brammeier, Grand Junction 1:38:30 – 172
- Ian Buxton, Golden 1:44:44 – 203
- Nathaniel Robinson, Edwards 1:48:54 – 223
- Rick Jay, Golden 1:52:04 – 232
- Joel Moser, Denver 1:55:38 – 243
- Jason Bell, Houston 1:58:38 – 247
50-59
- Gerald Romero, Colorado Springs 1:05:33 – 20
- Frank Holmes, Glenwood Springs 1:07:24 – 23
- Mark Ryan, Edwards 1:09:49 – 35
- Josh Stowell, Eagle 1:09:49 – 36
- Sean Razee, Edwards 1:13:37 – 46
- Todd Gangelhoff, Morrison 1:14:38 – 49
- John Novak, Eagle 1:14:49 – 50
- John Brust, Milwaukee 1:21:44 – 80
- Sean Patrick Carver, Bellevue 1:22:45 – 84
- Jeff Leahy, Carbondale 1:23:42 – 89
- Morgan Addis, Fort Collins 1:25:31 – 103
- Mark Kozlowski, Cherry Hills 1:26:21 – 105
- Rob Collins, Highlands Ranch 1:26:29 – 107
- Mark Doner, Fort Collins 1:26:41 – 110
- David Weiland, Evergreen 1:27:55 – 115
- Michael Collins, Englewood 1:28:30 – 122
- Jerry Salaz, Eagle 1:31:10 – 134
- Ken Christie, Littleton 1:32:42 – 142
- Robert Cappadona, N/A 1:35:51 – 163
- Kurt Besch, Centennial 1:41:08 – 182
- Daniel Frost, Fort Collins 1:42:04 – 183
- Michael Smith, Vail 1:42:36 – 185
- Timothy Diana, Fort Collins 1:44:05 – 194
- Peter Neiman, Minturn 1:44:51 – 206
- Leo Flynn, Vail 1:49:53 – 224
- Jeff Rector, Lone Tree 1:57:37 – 245
- Douglas Leary, Louisville 2:18:51 – 272
60-69
- Paul Macaluso, Vail 1:15:20 – 53
- Jeff Burrows, Winter Park 1:22:51 – 85
- Bill Hintze, Fort Collins 1:24:19 – 92
- Karl Edgerton, Vail 1:24:51 – 96
- Paul Stedman, Avon 1:24:59 – 98
- Eddie Metro, Boulder 1:28:16 – 119
- Charles Stanzione, Boulder 1:29:00 – 123
- Brian Dunfey, Avon 1:30:10 – 130
- Tom Mcgonagle, Edwards 1:31:33 – 135
- Andy Kovats, Manitou Spgs 1:32:04 – 137
- Brian Hoyt, Vail 1:34:30 – 153
- Mark Cline, Nacogdoches 1:38:14 – 170
- Rich Young, Denver 1:38:36 – 173
- Tony Tapia, Avon 1:43:07 – 191
- Pete Seibert, Vail 1:44:17 – 196
- Glen Miller, Avon 1:44:53 – 207
- Steven May, Edwards 1:45:33 – 212
- David Berge, Westcliffe 1:52:01 – 231
- Mark Stiebeling, Arvada 1:54:36 – 241
- Wayne Cox, Westminster 2:16:39 – 269
- Mark Bruaski, Glenwood Springs 2:23:42 – 274
70+
- Ron Hendricks, Poncha Springs 1:20:27 – 73
- Buzz Burrell, Boulder 1:21:35 – 77
- Rick Katz, Boulder 1:22:04 – 82
- Frank Kunkel, Dillon 1:38:53 – 175
- Dave Smith, Boulder 1:51:23 – 228
- Doug Beagle, Houston 1:52:59 – 236
- James Oberheide, Salida 1:53:13 – 238
- Mike Mooney, Silverthorne 1:59:42 – 249
- Jay Wissot, Denver 2:11:17 – 265
- Tom Edwards, Gypsum 2:13:59 – 268
- Greg Bennett, Littleton 2:40:19 – 276
- Marlin Smickley, Edwards 2:41:27 – 277
- Bill Moyle, Castle Pines 3:04:32 – 278