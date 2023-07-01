Boulder runner’s last minute decision to contest the Dynafit Vail Hillclimb pays off

Maggie Berry won the women's Dynafit Vail Hillclimb on Saturday, her first running race in about six-and-half years.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

When Maggie Berry left her parents Vail condo to head to the Dynafit Vail Hillclimb Saturday morning, she gave some final advice to her family.

“It’s not worth coming,” she uttered. When Berry arrived at the Mountain Haus starting line just before 7 a.m., she sent them another text.

“There are some fast looking people here,” it read. “I’m glad ya’ll didn’t come.”

They might have bothered showing up if they knew Berry — who grew up in Boulder but is presently moving from her place in New York City to Miami (more on that later) — was going to take the overall win.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to run this race this morning, and I surprised myself,” she said after ascending 2,233 vertical feet over 7.7 miles of double-track gravel in a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 29 seconds.

“I was just thinking, and this sounds a little cliche, just how grateful I am to be running here. Running in New York the past few years, every time I come back to Colorado, I’m like, ‘wow, this is amazing.'”

Dynafit’s Sophie Anders (1:08:04) and Vail’s Sarah Hochtl (1:08:50) rounded out the podium, but the day belonged to the pink-shorts wearing, happy-go-lucky and bubbly Berry, whose main goal from the gun was to simply make it to the Mid-Vail finish line without walking.

“I was going very slowly at times, but I did not walk,” she confirmed with a smile.

Formerly a Blackstone employee in America’s largest city, Berry, whose self-admitted main claim to running fame is having qualified for state four times while at The Dawson School in Boulder, decided this year to chase a few different career goals.

“I loved my time in New York and I knew I wanted to prove to myself I could do the whole New York finance shebang,” she said. “Now, I feel like I am being pulled towards teaching.”

She’ll start this fall as an English and History high school teacher and cross-country coach in Miami, Florida.

“I think I’m going to like it. Right now I’m building the stamina for it,” she laughed.

Currently, her own training consists of 3-4 runs per week, with cross-training filling in the other days.

“I guess this sort of showed me that (when) keeping a healthy and balanced lifestyle — good things come,” she said. “And it’s hard not to enjoy it on a day like today.”

Berry turned to face the stubbornly snowy peaks underneath a cloudless blue sky off in the distance before continuing.

“Vail is my favorite place on earth — there really is no place like it.”

Men’s race recap

“At some point, everyone is reduced to a baby-jog,” said a random participant mingling with other finishers of Saturday’s Vail Hillclimb. A better summary statement shall not be found when it comes to recapping the men’s side of the event.

“I was hurting a little bit, but nice day,” summarized Vail’s Josh Smith, who finished in fourth in 57:58.

“I just knew it was all going to be pretty brutal and uphill,” said Littleton’s Michael Michuda (56:35), who took the silver medal.

Smith, a former SSCV Nordic skier who went on to compete at CU before joining one of SSCV’s earliest post-graduate teams alongside former Olympic-hopeful Sylvan Ellefson and others, estimates he’s run on the race’s route thousands of times. In an event where every switchback and change in grade can effect one’s pacing strategy considerably, having raced it steadily since his teenage days is an advantage.

“It helps,” he said before contrasting Colorado Runner Magazine’s best trail race (2006, 2011) with some of the others in the Vail Recreation District’s series.

“It’s good because you can see people and try to hang on or reel people back, versus a (singletrack) trail, but also, you see everyone coming,” he said, referring to Saturday’s event as a “runner’s race” which exposes aerobic fitness.

“This one has no hiding.”

Considering his presently blessed lot in life — the father of a 4 and 2-year-old works as director of research and development for Prosono — he was pleased with the effort, even if it doesn’t rank amongst his all-time bests.

“I’ve definitely had a few years where I felt really good when I was training. I think it was a good indicator of fitness,” he said. “But relative to everything, today, hanging in there.”

Uphill running tests are common for Nordic skiers, who showed up in droves on Saturday. SSCV’s Will Bentley took the 19-and-under title (1:01:21), just in front of Eagle Valley’s Jackson Filmore (1:02:57) and Daniel Velasco (1:08:27).

Keely Hendricks (1:21:38) and Ella Bullock (1:23:09) got in their training session for the day as well with second and third-place respective finishes in the 19-and-under girls race. Former SSCV skier and University of Vermont star Haley Brewster (1:09:45) was second in the 20-29 division, and the valley’s dean of the skinny skis, 48-year-old Dan Weiland (59:55), proved to be the best model of all, coming in sixth overall in winning the 40-49 age group.

These days, the Town Series is Smith’s primary competitive arena. Amazingly, considering his consistent podium finishes, he doesn’t run from October to May, opting instead for ski touring.

“I run to stay in shape so I can have fun in the backcountry,” he stated.

He does have plans to race the Moab Trail Marathon this November and is contemplating the American Birkiebeiner cross-country ski race next February.

“Next year is the 50th anniversary, so there is talk of quite a few people going,” he said.

Ironically, the runner-up’s plans are similar. Michuda, who frequents the Frisco Nordic Center all winter, is looking forward to returning to his parents’ Northern Wisconsin cabin this winter as he competes in Wave 1 of the ‘Birkie,’ North America’s largest Nordic ski race.

“I choose one or two races to do a year for fun, but yeah I don’t do anything too seriously,” he said humbly.

“I’m glad everyone came out today to have a fun time. The weather was perfect.”