Boulder runner’s last minute decision to contest the Dynafit Vail Hillclimb pays off

280 runners showed up for the 45th annual uphill race

Maggie Berry won the women's Dynafit Vail Hillclimb on Saturday, her first running race in about six-and-half years.
Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

When Maggie Berry left her parents Vail condo to head to the Dynafit Vail Hillclimb Saturday morning, she gave some final advice to her family.

“It’s not worth coming,” she uttered. When Berry arrived at the Mountain Haus starting line just before 7 a.m., she sent them another text.

“There are some fast looking people here,” it read. “I’m glad ya’ll didn’t come.”

They might have bothered showing up if they knew Berry — who grew up in Boulder but is presently moving from her place in New York City to Miami (more on that later) — was going to take the overall win.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to run this race this morning, and I surprised myself,” she said after ascending 2,233 vertical feet over 7.7 miles of double-track gravel in a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 29 seconds.

“I was just thinking, and this sounds a little cliche, just how grateful I am to be running here. Running in New York the past few years, every time I come back to Colorado, I’m like, ‘wow, this is amazing.'”

Dynafit’s Sophie Anders (1:08:04) and Vail’s Sarah Hochtl (1:08:50) rounded out the podium, but the day belonged to the pink-shorts wearing, happy-go-lucky and bubbly Berry, whose main goal from the gun was to simply make it to the Mid-Vail finish line without walking.

“I was going very slowly at times, but I did not walk,” she confirmed with a smile. 

Formerly a Blackstone employee in America’s largest city, Berry, whose self-admitted main claim to running fame is having qualified for state four times while at The Dawson School in Boulder, decided this year to chase a few different career goals.

“I loved my time in New York and I knew I wanted to prove to myself I could do the whole New York finance shebang,” she said. “Now, I feel like I am being pulled towards teaching.”

She’ll start this fall as an English and History high school teacher and cross-country coach in Miami, Florida.

“I think I’m going to like it. Right now I’m building the stamina for it,” she laughed.

Currently, her own training consists of 3-4 runs per week, with cross-training filling in the other days.

“I guess this sort of showed me that (when) keeping a healthy and balanced lifestyle — good things come,” she said. “And it’s hard not to enjoy it on a day like today.”

Berry turned to face the stubbornly snowy peaks underneath a cloudless blue sky off in the distance before continuing.

“Vail is my favorite place on earth — there really is no place like it.”

2023 Dynafit Vail Hillclimb – women’s results

(age-group place, name, city, time, overall place)

0-19

  1. Jo Collins, Greenwood Village 1:13:35, 44
  2. Keely Hendricks, Denver 1:21:38, 79
  3. Ella Bullock, Leadville 1:23:09, 86
  4. Mackenzie Buxton, Golden 1:24:24, 93
  5. Savina May, Edwards 1:29:49, 128
  6. Cassidy Wright, Vail 1:30:54, 132
  7. Tatum Buxton, Golden 1:44:43, 202
  8. Witney Offiar, Scituate 12:05:07, 254

20-29

  1. Maggie Berry, Boulder 1:07:29, 24
  2. Haley Brewster, Avon 1:09:45, 33
  3. Kacey Doner, Grand Junction 1:15:13, 52
  4. Anna Saunders, Vail 1:32:59, 144
  5. Emily Aleinikoff, Vail 1:33:02, 145
  6. Breana Briones, Avon 1:33:10, 147
  7. Tania Loera, Avon 1:35:01, 157
  8. Summer Kenney, Eagle 1:37:56, 169
  9. Claire Allen, Avon 1:40:18, 181
  10. Natalie Platt, Silverton 1:42:38, 188
  11. Clare Davidson, Denver 1:44:23, 197
  12. Sophia Bradac, Vail 1:44:23, 198
  13. Cara Romannose, Silt 1:44:38, 201
  14. Sofia Lozano, Englewood 1:45:14, 211
  15. Emma Porter, Englewood 1:49:57, 225
  16. Serena Hert, Council Bluffs 2:13:12, 267

30-39

  1. Sophie Anders, Dynafit 1:08:04, 26
  2. Sarah Hochtl, Vail 1:08:50, 29
  3. Madi Dakin, Monument 1:11:34, 39
  4. Britt Dick, Steamboat Springs 1:12:14, 42
  5. Katie Kadunc, Lafayette 1:13:36, 45
  6. Caitlin Weis, Avon 1:21:30, 76
  7. Erika Sweigert Nava, Denver 1:24:04, 90
  8. Julia Walsh, Avon 1:26:35, 109
  9. Lauren Noll, Avon 1:26:47, 111
  10. Kim Fuller, Vail 1:30:39, 131
  11. Rachel Ferris, Denver 1:32:14, 138
  12. Molly Gamble, Edwards 1:33:06, 146
  13. Lydia Linke, Erie 1:35:29, 160
  14. Amanda Snider, Baton Rouge 1:37:24, 168
  15. Abbey Pawlitzke, Gypsum 1:38:15, 171
  16. Regina Massingill, Houston 1:42:44, 189
  17. Kara Jordan, Austin 1:44:16, 195
  18. Mindy Stockman, Gypsum 1:44:32, 199
  19. Emma Ruiz, Vail 1:45:02, 209
  20. Kori Osina, Vail 1:45:58, 214
  21. Darcy Beck, Eagle 1:47:03, 217
  22. Kelly Lutz, Arvada 1:47:23, 218
  23. Sarah Robinson, Edwards 1:48:54, 222
  24. Kellie Shaltes, Avon 1:50:26, 226
  25. Kati Stark, Austin 1:52:05, 233
  26. Alexandra Thiel, Denver 1:53:45, 239
  27. Katherine Potter, River Heights 1:59:58, 250
  28. Jessica Cheatham, Colorado Springs 2:00:49, 252
  29. Tabata Freitez, Miami 2:09:13, 261

40-49

  1. Jennifer Razee, Edwards 1:15:51, 55
  2. Metzl Alexandra, Denver 1:16:50, 59
  3. Erin Hood, Eagle 1:17:06, 60
  4. Jessica Davis, Denver 1:17:48, 62
  5. Meghan Newcomer, Edwards 1:18:34, 64
  6. Heather Morgan, Avon 1:20:57, 75
  7. Renae Parks, Eagle 1:23:35, 88
  8. Corrie Crane, Vail 1:24:56, 97
  9. Patricia Nickel, Littleton 1:25:04, 99
  10. Jennifer Penzell, Vail 1:25:06, 100
  11. Kristina Haffele, Eagle 1:28:21, 120
  12. Ashley Roach, Edwards 1:29:40, 125
  13. Jordan Halter, Eagle 1:29:43, 127
  14. Laura Anzalone, Eagle 1:31:10, 133
  15. Andrea Arnhold, Eagle 1:31:52, 136
  16. Jennifer Juneau, Avon 1:32:34, 141
  17. Erica Ryan, Edwards 1:32:50, 143
  18. Angie Hayes, Denver 1:34:05, 150
  19. Rachel Cambray, Grand Junction 1:34:14, 152
  20. Nicole Geraci, Gypsum 1:35:29, 161
  21. Dana Digange, Denver 1:35:30, 162
  22. Michelle Fitzgerald, Vail 1:36:10, 165
  23. Laura Lasswell, Centennial 1:37:16, 167
  24. Kelci Olson, Denver 1:39:20, 177
  25. Jennifer Fredrickson, Louisville 1:40:05, 178
  26. Janet Pulsifer, Vail 1:40:09, 179
  27. Melissa Marotto, Vail 1:40:09, 180
  28. Heidi Kimmel, Glenwood Springs 1:42:38, 186
  29. Jillene Patrick, Glenwood Springs 1:42:38, 187
  30. Kimberly Buxton, Golden 1:44:44, 204
  31. Marcette Gordon, Eagle 1:45:09, 210
  32. Michele Serine, Red Cliff 1:46:57, 216
  33. Allison Lowrie, Vail 1:47:50, 220
  34. Kelly Thomas, Woodland Park 1:50:28, 227
  35. Kari Taylor-Romero, Colorado Springs 1:51:38, 229
  36. Sabrina Abla, Arvada 1:55:05, 242
  37. Wendy Officer, Scituate 2:01:39, 253
  38. Amy McFadzean, Boulder 2:29:54, 275

50-59

  1. Anne Nevin, Edwards 1:09:46, 34
  2. Megan Morrissey, Eagle 1:27:06, 113
  3. Kathy Collins, Englewood 1:32:23, 140
  4. Tracy Tutag, Vail 1:34:11, 151
  5. Heather Hower, Eagle 1:34:59, 156
  6. Toni Axelrod, Vail 1:36:10, 164
  7. Connie Hayden, Lafayette 1:38:38, 174
  8. Deb Harrison, Vail 1:42:44, 190
  9. Kathy Aalto, Eagle 1:43:31, 192
  10. Nancy Mitchell, Longmont 1:43:48, 193
  11. Allison Visosky, Denver 1:44:35, 200
  12. Megan Golden, Minturn 1:44:51, 205
  13. Jennifer Kemp, Denver 1:47:44, 219
  14. Dawn Frider, Denver 1:47:52, 221
  15. Trudy DeCoronado, Colorado springs 1:51:38, 230
  16. Allison Becker, Boulder 1:52:42, 235
  17. Molly Bodnar, Colorado Springs 1:53:12, 237
  18. Kristy Clark, Vail 1:54:24, 240
  19. Wylly Staab, Denver 1:57:45, 246
  20. Dini Nagel, Fort Collins 1:59:59, 251
  21. Monica LaCroix, Dillon 2:07:58, 259
  22. Jamie Wall, Grand Junction 2:09:10, 260
  23. Kimberly Ceccatti, Allentown 3:17:21, 279
  24. Deanna Smickley, Allentown 3:17:25, 280

60-69

  1. Heidi Vosbeck, Glenwood Springs 1:25:26, 102
  2. Terri Sommer, Frisco 1:35:04, 158
  3. Molly Ansfield, Eagle 1:42:14, 184
  4. Julie Kleinhenz, Kremmling 1:46:51, 215
  5. Theresa Daus-Weber, Littleton 1:52:30, 234
  6. Cheryl Jensen, Vail 1:56:41, 244
  7. Wendy Miller, Greenwood Village 2:05:23, 255
  8. Virginia Bradley, Frisco 2:09:53, 262
  9. Christina Bruaski, Glenwood Springs 2:10:13, 263
  10. Michelle Hayes, Edwards 2:12:58, 266
  11. Cheryl Rondeau, Vail 2:19:52, 273

70+

  1. Marge Hickman, Fredonia 1:45:54, 213
  2. Sally Clair, Edwards 2:05:53, 256
  3. Alyn Park, Denver 2:05:56, 257
  4. Carol Mullikin, Edwards 2:07:11, 258
  5. Jo May, Houston 2:17:50, 271

Men’s race recap

“At some point, everyone is reduced to a baby-jog,” said a random participant mingling with other finishers of Saturday’s Vail Hillclimb. A better summary statement shall not be found when it comes to recapping the men’s side of the event.

“I was hurting a little bit, but nice day,” summarized Vail’s Josh Smith, who finished in fourth in 57:58.

“I just knew it was all going to be pretty brutal and uphill,” said Littleton’s Michael Michuda (56:35), who took the silver medal.

Smith, a former SSCV Nordic skier who went on to compete at CU before joining one of SSCV’s earliest post-graduate teams alongside former Olympic-hopeful Sylvan Ellefson and others, estimates he’s run on the race’s route thousands of times. In an event where every switchback and change in grade can effect one’s pacing strategy considerably, having raced it steadily since his teenage days is an advantage.

“It helps,” he said before contrasting Colorado Runner Magazine’s best trail race (2006, 2011) with some of the others in the Vail Recreation District’s series.

“It’s good because you can see people and try to hang on or reel people back, versus a (singletrack) trail, but also, you see everyone coming,” he said, referring to Saturday’s event as a “runner’s race” which exposes aerobic fitness.

“This one has no hiding.”

Considering his presently blessed lot in life — the father of a 4 and 2-year-old works as director of research and development for Prosono — he was pleased with the effort, even if it doesn’t rank amongst his all-time bests.

“I’ve definitely had a few years where I felt really good when I was training. I think it was a good indicator of fitness,” he said. “But relative to everything, today, hanging in there.”

Uphill running tests are common for Nordic skiers, who showed up in droves on Saturday. SSCV’s Will Bentley took the 19-and-under title (1:01:21), just in front of Eagle Valley’s Jackson Filmore (1:02:57) and Daniel Velasco (1:08:27).

Keely Hendricks (1:21:38) and Ella Bullock (1:23:09) got in their training session for the day as well with second and third-place respective finishes in the 19-and-under girls race. Former SSCV skier and University of Vermont star Haley Brewster (1:09:45) was second in the 20-29 division, and the valley’s dean of the skinny skis, 48-year-old Dan Weiland (59:55), proved to be the best model of all, coming in sixth overall in winning the 40-49 age group.

These days, the Town Series is Smith’s primary competitive arena. Amazingly, considering his consistent podium finishes, he doesn’t run from October to May, opting instead for ski touring.

“I run to stay in shape so I can have fun in the backcountry,” he stated.

He does have plans to race the Moab Trail Marathon this November and is contemplating the American Birkiebeiner cross-country ski race next February.

“Next year is the 50th anniversary, so there is talk of quite a few people going,” he said.

Ironically, the runner-up’s plans are similar. Michuda, who frequents the Frisco Nordic Center all winter, is looking forward to returning to his parents’ Northern Wisconsin cabin this winter as he competes in Wave 1 of the ‘Birkie,’ North America’s largest Nordic ski race.

“I choose one or two races to do a year for fun, but yeah I don’t do anything too seriously,” he said humbly.

“I’m glad everyone came out today to have a fun time. The weather was perfect.” 

2023 Dynafit Vail Hillclimb – men’s results

(age group place, name, city, time, overall place)

0-19

  1. Will Bentley, Breckenridge 1:01:21 – 8
  2. Jackson Filmore, Eagle 1:02:57 – 14
  3. Daniel Velasco, Gypsum 1:08:27 – 27
  4. Sven Nevin, Edwards 1:09:44 – 32
  5. Alex Bodnar, Colorado Springs 1:10:48 – 38
  6. Henry Reynolds, Edwards 1:16:28 – 56
  7. Gage Stowell, Eagle 1:20:18 – 72
  8. Andrew Weiland, Evergreen 1:33:57 – 149
  9. Kyle Buxton, Golden 1:34:43 – 155
  10. Hank Ogden, Vail 1:39:02 – 176
  11. Nathan Bell, Houston 1:58:38 – 248

20-29

  1. Jason Macaluso, Vail 59:12 – 5
  2. Marshall Graybill, Boulder 1:00:12 – 7
  3. Jonas Larson, Boulder 1:01:46 – 10
  4. Nick Tusa, Lakewood 1:02:27 – 12
  5. Zachary Smith, Edwards 1:03:23 – 15
  6. Ryan Doner, Fort Collins 1:04:29 – 19
  7. Stephen Sherbahn, Golden 1:05:55 – 22
  8. Erik Lynch, Steamboat Springs 1:11:35 – 40
  9. Ben Froehlich, Westminster 1:16:31 – 57
  10. Taylor Kallsen, Denver 1:17:38 – 61
  11. Luke Morrissey, Boulder 1:18:39 – 65
  12. Gerry Lopez, Eagle 1:20:11 – 70
  13. Anthony Mala, Eagle 1:20:31 – 74
  14. Jackson Goodreau, Vail 1:22:01 – 81
  15. Matt Alley, Castle Pines 1:25:14 – 101
  16. Marco Saucedo, Gypsum 1:26:31 – 108
  17. Erick Briones, Avon 1:33:20 – 148
  18. Kendall Noble, Edwards 2:17:49 – 270

30-39

  1. Ryan Sederquist, Leadville 55:31 – 1
  2. Michael Michuda, Littleton 56:35 – 2
  3. Matthew Kempton, Steamboat Springs 57:33 – 3
  4. Joshua Smith, Vail 57:58 – 4
  5. Brian Dakin, Monument 1:01:40 – 9
  6. Gavin McKenzie, Arvada 1:03:48 – 16
  7. Craig Randall, Longmont 1:03:56 – 17
  8. Nick Sterling, Edwards 1:05:40 – 21
  9. Connor Drumm, New York 1:07:55 – 25
  10. Zach Pollock, Denver 1:09:30 – 30
  11. Patrick Jagielski, Westminster 1:09:31 – 31
  12. Spencer Messer, Minturn 1:11:55 – 41
  13. Kyle Wilcox, Vail 1:14:22 – 47
  14. Matthew Ferris, Denver 1:14:32 – 48
  15. Paul Datsko, Avon 1:15:25 – 54
  16. Andrew Nordyke, Leadville 1:16:46 – 58
  17. Jack Oldham, Denver 1:19:26 – 67
  18. Justin Moses, Avon 1:19:29 – 68
  19. Matthew Small, Boulder 1:20:17 – 71
  20. Scott Shannon, Vail 1:21:35 – 78
  21. Nathan Gibbs, Baton Rouge 1:23:31 – 87
  22. Jay Zeschin, Denver 1:24:10 – 91
  23. Chad King, Vail 1:24:25 – 94
  24. Blake Anneberg, Vail 1:24:30 – 95
  25. Luke Spaulding, Mobile 1:28:03 – 116
  26. Steven Bacon, Boulder 1:28:04 – 117
  27. Erik Niemeier, Littleton 1:29:07 – 124
  28. Nathan Lutz, Dallas 1:29:40 – 126
  29. Bryan McClellend, Denver 1:32:17 – 139
  30. Matt Jones, Colorado Springs 1:35:14 – 159
  31. Koehler Baker, Edwards 1:36:23 – 166
  32. Cameron Courtney, Auburn 1:44:53 – 208
  33. Hendrik Orlowski, Englewood 2:10:26 – 264

40-49

  1. Dan Weiland, Eagle 59:55 – 6
  2. Dan Berteletti, Arvada 1:01:57 – 11
  3. Kieran McCarthy, Salida 1:02:51 – 13
  4. Eric Pepper, Wolcott 1:03:57 – 18
  5. Brett Donelson, Edwards 1:08:37 – 28
  6. Jason Platt, Edwards 1:10:39 – 37
  7. Rick Gregory, Vail 1:13:34 – 43
  8. Nathaniel Lowe, Avon 1:15:06 – 51
  9. Matt Tonn, Avon 1:18:10 – 63
  10. Robert McFadzean, Boulder 1:18:54 – 66
  11. Brian Schnall, Denver 1:20:00 – 69
  12. Joshua Metzl, Denver 1:22:09 – 83
  13. Michael Cushman, Vail 1:25:35 – 104
  14. Andy Holland, Edwards 1:26:22 – 106
  15. Grant Langham, Littleton 1:27:05 – 112
  16. Joseph Park, Denver 1:27:26 – 114
  17. Zachary Davis, Denver 1:28:08 – 118
  18. Shane Gavican, Denver 1:28:25 – 121
  19. Jake Ruttinger, Colorado Springs 1:29:51 – 129
  20. Henry Schloss, Denver 1:34:41 – 154
  21. Pascal Brammeier, Grand Junction 1:38:30 – 172
  22. Ian Buxton, Golden 1:44:44 – 203
  23. Nathaniel Robinson, Edwards 1:48:54 – 223
  24. Rick Jay, Golden 1:52:04 – 232
  25. Joel Moser, Denver 1:55:38 – 243
  26. Jason Bell, Houston 1:58:38 – 247

50-59

  1. Gerald Romero, Colorado Springs 1:05:33 – 20
  2. Frank Holmes, Glenwood Springs 1:07:24 – 23
  3. Mark Ryan, Edwards 1:09:49 – 35
  4. Josh Stowell, Eagle 1:09:49 – 36
  5. Sean Razee, Edwards 1:13:37 – 46
  6. Todd Gangelhoff, Morrison 1:14:38 – 49
  7. John Novak, Eagle 1:14:49 – 50
  8. John Brust, Milwaukee 1:21:44 – 80
  9. Sean Patrick Carver, Bellevue 1:22:45 – 84
  10. Jeff Leahy, Carbondale 1:23:42 – 89
  11. Morgan Addis, Fort Collins 1:25:31 – 103
  12. Mark Kozlowski, Cherry Hills 1:26:21 – 105
  13. Rob Collins, Highlands Ranch 1:26:29 – 107
  14. Mark Doner, Fort Collins 1:26:41 – 110
  15. David Weiland, Evergreen 1:27:55 – 115
  16. Michael Collins, Englewood 1:28:30 – 122
  17. Jerry Salaz, Eagle 1:31:10 – 134
  18. Ken Christie, Littleton 1:32:42 – 142
  19. Robert Cappadona, N/A 1:35:51 – 163
  20. Kurt Besch, Centennial 1:41:08 – 182
  21. Daniel Frost, Fort Collins 1:42:04 – 183
  22. Michael Smith, Vail 1:42:36 – 185
  23. Timothy Diana, Fort Collins 1:44:05 – 194
  24. Peter Neiman, Minturn 1:44:51 – 206
  25. Leo Flynn, Vail 1:49:53 – 224
  26. Jeff Rector, Lone Tree 1:57:37 – 245
  27. Douglas Leary, Louisville 2:18:51 – 272

60-69

  1. Paul Macaluso, Vail 1:15:20 – 53
  2. Jeff Burrows, Winter Park 1:22:51 – 85
  3. Bill Hintze, Fort Collins 1:24:19 – 92
  4. Karl Edgerton, Vail 1:24:51 – 96
  5. Paul Stedman, Avon 1:24:59 – 98
  6. Eddie Metro, Boulder 1:28:16 – 119
  7. Charles Stanzione, Boulder 1:29:00 – 123
  8. Brian Dunfey, Avon 1:30:10 – 130
  9. Tom Mcgonagle, Edwards 1:31:33 – 135
  10. Andy Kovats, Manitou Spgs 1:32:04 – 137
  11. Brian Hoyt, Vail 1:34:30 – 153
  12. Mark Cline, Nacogdoches 1:38:14 – 170
  13. Rich Young, Denver 1:38:36 – 173
  14. Tony Tapia, Avon 1:43:07 – 191
  15. Pete Seibert, Vail 1:44:17 – 196
  16. Glen Miller, Avon 1:44:53 – 207
  17. Steven May, Edwards 1:45:33 – 212
  18. David Berge, Westcliffe 1:52:01 – 231
  19. Mark Stiebeling, Arvada 1:54:36 – 241
  20. Wayne Cox, Westminster 2:16:39 – 269
  21. Mark Bruaski, Glenwood Springs 2:23:42 – 274

70+

  1. Ron Hendricks, Poncha Springs 1:20:27 – 73
  2. Buzz Burrell, Boulder 1:21:35 – 77
  3. Rick Katz, Boulder 1:22:04 – 82
  4. Frank Kunkel, Dillon 1:38:53 – 175
  5. Dave Smith, Boulder 1:51:23 – 228
  6. Doug Beagle, Houston 1:52:59 – 236
  7. James Oberheide, Salida 1:53:13 – 238
  8. Mike Mooney, Silverthorne 1:59:42 – 249
  9. Jay Wissot, Denver 2:11:17 – 265
  10. Tom Edwards, Gypsum 2:13:59 – 268
  11. Greg Bennett, Littleton 2:40:19 – 276
  12. Marlin Smickley, Edwards 2:41:27 – 277
  13. Bill Moyle, Castle Pines 3:04:32 – 278

