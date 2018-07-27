Car crashes into support column of Benchmark Plaza building in Avon

AVON — A restaurant and office building is closed after a car ran into an exterior support pillar.

Avon police are investigating the incident after a late model Chrysler apparently veered off of Benchmark Road and into Avon's Benchmark Plaza building, also nicknamed the Boat Building by locals because it resembles a luxury liner.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, July 27, the cream colored Chrysler 300 rental car hit a road sign by Pazzo's Pizzeria. The westbound car then rolled all the way to the Benchmark Plaza building, where it hit an exterior support column on the northeast side of the building that supports the second and third floors, said Willy Gray, Avon's building inspector.

A structural engineer called to the scene determined that part of the building was in "imminent danger of collapse," Gray said.

The auto was not removed immediately – they want everyone to leave the building alone, Gray said.

Home to Blue Plate and Vin 48

The building is home to the Blue Plate and Vin 48 on the ground floors, and several offices on the upper floors. The entire building has been evacuated, Gray said.

Adam and Ellie Roustom weren't certain what was next for them and Blue Plate.

"I am a little shocked. We don’t know how long or anything. Please not. This is all we have," they said in a social media post.

The pillar that was hit has shifted and is canted to the side where the vehicle struck it. The car that hit it will not be moved until the building is shored up, Tracy LeClair with the Eagle River Fire Protection District said.

A structural steel company has been contacted to create additional support where the car hit the building, said Elizabeth Woods, Avon's communications director.

The car was moving fast enough that its airbags deployed during the crash.

No alcohol was involved, authorities said, and a patient was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

In the meantime, Avon's East Beaver Creek Blvd remains closed.



