Celebrate Bobby Cox, founder of Vail’s Yellow Jacket program, on April 7 at Eagle’s Nest

More information: Take time to reconnect with old friends and share your memories of Bobby Cox. Drinks and light snacks will be served. After the Rendezvous, friends will re-rendezvous at Bart’s and Vendetta’s to share stories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob’s name to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 2307, Edwards, CO 81632, or vvcf.org .

VAIL — After embracing life with great joy, Robert David Cox Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 27, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born in Seattle on May 29, 1960. He lived his life with a passion for the outdoors. Whether he was pursuing a career as a fisherman in Alaska, working in the ski industry of Vail or golfing with friends, Bob loved it all.

After spending many years fishing the waters between Puget Sound and Ketchikan, he purchased his beloved fishing boat the Cheryl Ann in October 2002. He loved the wild adventure of navigating the waters and the hard work of fishing.

As much as he loved the water and fishing, he loved the mountains even more.

Fishing in the summers afforded him the opportunity to have a parallel career in Vail. There he worked in guest services, focusing on the safety and enjoyment of those he served.

Bob was a wonderful friend and always assumed the best about people. His optimism was evidenced by his signature two-thumbs-up gesture. The tenacity he learned on the water and the serenity and strength he found in the mountains helped him battle cancer with courage and resolve.

Bob's greatest passion was for his family and friends, whom he loved with great devotion. He touched their lives with kindness, optimism and courage.

Bobby Cox Memorial Mountain Safety Center

In 1999, Vail Mountain launched the Yellow Jacket program under the leadership of Cox, a longtime Vail Mountain employee. His vision was to have a department of people dedicated to helping guests and creating a positive safety culture at Vail Mountain.

That same season, Vail won the National Ski Area Association's inaugural Mountain Safety Award, the first of 12 consecutive National Safety Awards.

Bobby's infectious smile and bright personality helped transform the Yellow Jacket program into the Vail Mountain Safety program, a perennial leader in on-mountain safety in the United States. He was the heart and soul of the department for 17 seasons, retiring in 2016 to focus on his ongoing fight with cancer.

He forged a legacy of exceptional guest service, positive energy and a sharp focus on skier and rider safety. These characteristics live on with today's Vail Mountain Safety team, whose mission is to influence a mountain community that embraces safe skiing and riding though education, enforcement, and positive guest interactions.