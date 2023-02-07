Engagement for Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe
Mark and Jacqueline Scott of Vail, CO announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe, son of William O’Keefe of Pocasset, MA and Joan Blake of North Attleboro, MA.
Kasha is a graduate of Cherry Creek High School, Bucknell University and University of Michigan, MBA. Kasha was co-captain of the 2014 Patriot League Championship Bucknell Women’s Golf Team and is with DaVita
Kidney Care in Denver. The future bridegroom is a graduate of Xaverian Brothers High School, Dartmouth College and University of Michigan, MBA. Casey played rugby at Dartmouth and is with Miro, an Amsterdam based technology innovator.
Trending - News
See more