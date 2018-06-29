CMC students selected to Department of Higher Education’s Future Educator Honor Roll

EDWARDS — Colorado Mountain College students Diana Hernandez, Kelli Ludwig, Ana Chavira and Tiffany Simonson were selected for the Colorado Department of Higher Education's Future Educator Honor Roll and were acknowledged at a ceremony at the state capitol in May.

The ceremony recognized outstanding students from Colorado's educator preparation programs. At the ceremony Department of Higher Education Executive Director Dr. Kim Hunter Reed gave remarks, followed by Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne.

"This ceremony recognizes the tremendous impact our future educators will have on their students and the state of Colorado broadly," Reed said. "Educators are training the next generation of artists, engineers, scientists and health professionals that will power our economy and enliven our communities. They truly make all other professions possible.

"We want all teachers and administrators — and especially our young educators — to know Coloradans support and appreciate their invaluable work."

"Our four teacher candidates have implemented promising practices for all students," said Dr. Leticia Burbano de Lara, Colorado Mountain College's teacher education program associate professor. "Their strong lesson plans, instructional conversations, and ways of contextualizing the teaching and learning process create a classroom ecology in which students' assets are embraced. Those are elements and conditions needed for engaging, relevant and meaningful learning."

Profiles of the candidates are available at the Colorado Department of Higher Education website at https://bit.ly/2G27njk.