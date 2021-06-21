Colorado fire updates: Latest on wildfires burning across the state
Colorado wildfire season is off to a vicious start. Four fires that sparked across the state over the weekend are still not fully contained, according to Inciweb.
One of those fires is the Sylvan Fire, which sparked around 3:15 p.m. Sunday less than a mile from the campground at Sylvan Lake State Park. Following a Monday morning mapping flight, the U.S. Forest Service estimates the Sylvan Fire has burned 400 acres — .625 square miles — since it ignited Sunday afternoon.
What’s more, weather conditions forecast for Monday afternoon look troubling.
“It will likely be an active afternoon,” said David Boyd, a spokesperson for the White River National Forest. “The weather outlook is for red flag, or borderline red flag conditions today.”
As of Monday, June 21, there are six wildfires burning in Colorado. Eagle County is currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit open fires, fireworks and smoking in undesignated areas, among other things. Wildfire danger is rated as “very high.”
Stay updated on all fires happening across the state on this page.
Sylvan Fire
Location: Eagle County, White River National Forest
Size: 400 acres
Fuel: Spruce-Fir
Cause: Suspected lightning, still under investigation
Date of Ignition: June 20
Firefighting Personnel: 60
Containment: N/A
Oil Springs Fire
Location: Rio Blanco County, 20 miles south of Rangely
Size: 5,000 acres
Fuel: Juniper and pinyon
Cause: Lightning
Date of Ignition: June 18
Total Personnel: N/A
Containment: 0%
Trail Canyon Fire
Location: Montezuma County, Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Lands
Size: 881 acres
Fuel: Drought-stressed pinyon-juniper and sagebrush
Cause: Lightning
Datie of Ignition: June 18
Total Personnel: 125
Containment: 30%
Muddy Slide Fire
Location: Routt County, Routt National Forest
Size: 100 acres
Fuel: Fir, spruce, lodgepole
Cause: N/A
Date of Ignition: June 20
Total Personnel: 50
Containment: N/A