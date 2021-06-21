Colorado fire updates: Latest on wildfires burning across the state

Colorado wildfire season is off to a vicious start. Four fires that sparked across the state over the weekend are still not fully contained, according to Inciweb .

One of those fires is the Sylvan Fire, which sparked around 3:15 p.m. Sunday less than a mile from the campground at Sylvan Lake State Park. Following a Monday morning mapping flight, the U.S. Forest Service estimates the Sylvan Fire has burned 400 acres — .625 square miles — since it ignited Sunday afternoon.

What’s more, weather conditions forecast for Monday afternoon look troubling.

“It will likely be an active afternoon,” said David Boyd, a spokesperson for the White River National Forest. “The weather outlook is for red flag, or borderline red flag conditions today.”

As of Monday, June 21, there are six wildfires burning in Colorado. Eagle County is currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit open fires, fireworks and smoking in undesignated areas, among other things. Wildfire danger is rated as “very high.”

Stay updated on all fires happening across the state on this page.

Sylvan Fire

The Sylvan Fire burns southwest of Sylvan Lake State Park Sunday near Eagle.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Location: Eagle County, White River National Forest

Size: 400 acres

Fuel: Spruce-Fir

Cause: Suspected lightning, still under investigation

Date of Ignition: June 20

Firefighting Personnel: 60

Containment: N/A

Oil Springs Fire

Location: Rio Blanco County, 20 miles south of Rangely

Size: 5,000 acres

Fuel: Juniper and pinyon

Cause: Lightning

Date of Ignition: June 18

Total Personnel: N/A

Containment: 0%

Trail Canyon Fire

Location: Montezuma County, Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Lands

Size: 881 acres

Fuel: Drought-stressed pinyon-juniper and sagebrush

Cause: Lightning

Datie of Ignition: June 18

Total Personnel: 125

Containment: 30%

Muddy Slide Fire

The Muddy Slide Fire is burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and was estimated on Sunday night to be at about 100 acres, though crews are working to get a better size estimate on Monday.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Location: Routt County, Routt National Forest

Size: 100 acres

Fuel: Fir, spruce, lodgepole

Cause: N/A

Date of Ignition: June 20

Total Personnel: 50

Containment: N/A