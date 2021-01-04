How three families that lost their homes in Colorado’s record-breaking 2020 wildfires are coping

Courtney Walsh and her son Wyatt walk around what used to be their house on Dec. 31, 2020. The Walshes were one of at least 22 Boulder County families whose houses burned in the Cal-Wood fire in October.

Lucy Haggard/The Colorado Sun

The worst wildfires on record raged in Colorado last year. Hundreds of thousands of acres burned, hundreds of homes went up in flames and two people were killed.

Though the flames are out, Grand, Boulder and Larimer counties — where the most structural losses occurred — have only just started down the long road to rebuild. One day of disaster equals six years of recovery, Grand County’s deputy director of emergency management Alexis Kimbrough said. And with the pandemic as a confounding factor, that timeline looks a lot more fuzzy.

“We have no idea how long it will take to fully recover,” Kimbrough said, “and even if fully recovering is possible.”

The total cost of the 2020 wildfire season is not yet known, but recovery efforts are already underway. The Colorado Sun caught up with three people who lost their homes over two months ago on how they’re doing, whether they’re rebuilding and what silver linings are shining through.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.