In Colorado, what is higher education worth? The value is clearer for some degrees than others.

The earning potential of someone who graduates from a Colorado college or university with a bachelor’s degree. (Screenshot)



The mountain of student debt that many college graduates now face has state policymakers asking a question that was once viewed as a no-brainer: Given the rising cost of tuition, is a college degree still worth the price of admission?

The answer, according to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, is yes — with a critical caveat: some degrees are worth significantly more than others.

Gov. Jared Polis, at a news conference at the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday, unveiled the department’s first “return on investment” report, an annual cost-benefit analysis requested by the legislature in 2018.

“The good news is, higher education is a good investment — no matter what field you choose,” Polis said.

The bad news? For some fields, the monetary value of that investment is murky. And a Colorado Sun analysis found that roughly half of Colorado students are paying for four-year degrees in fields that pay less than they could make with a one-year technical certificate or two-year degree.

