The Tina Peters saga, explained: Everything that’s happened with Mesa County’s clerk

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the old Mesa County Courthouse in Grand Junction. A grand jury in Colorado has indicted Peters, a county election clerk who has sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology that is used across the country.

McKenzie Lange /The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP

A Mesa County grand jury has indicted county Clerk Tina Peters on 10 charges related to a security breach of the county’s election system in 2021. The case still must be proved in court, but it comes alongside separate criminal probes by state and federal authorities.

The Republican clerk was a political newcomer when she was elected in 2018. But as Peters’ legal troubles have grown, so has her national profile among a circle of activists and national right-wing pundits who continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

After authorities announced in January that a grand jury was impaneled to investigate her, Peters held a rally announcing her plans to run for reelection as county clerk. In February, days after she was publicly detained in a bagel shop by police serving a search warrant, Peters appeared on an online show hosted by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to announce her plans to run for secretary of state.

Peters is also facing investigations for separate ethics and campaign finance complaints, which focus on plane flights and lodging she accepted to attend a cyber symposium paid for by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, another key figure in the spread of election disinformation.

Read more via the Colorado Sun .