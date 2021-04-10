Vail Pass accident sends one person to hospital with serious injuries

The driver of this vehicle is said to be in stable condition after being air lifted to a Denver hospital. He will receive a citation for careless driving.

Photo courtesy Colorado State Patrol.

VAIL — A crash on Vail Pass on Saturday evening sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. The 28-year-old Avon man was transported to a hospital by Flight for Life and is in stable condition, says Colorado State Patrol officer Jacob Best.

The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-70. Two cars and a semi truck were involved. The interstate was closed in one direction for about an hour while crews cleaned up the wreck.

The injured party drove a GMC Sierra and was determined to be at fault in the crash. After being rushed to Vail Health, he was air lifted to a Denver hospital.

The man will be issued a citation for careless driving, Best said.