Vail Pass widening project pushed back to August

A view of I-70 on Vail Pass in May, during a resurfacing project. A project to add another lane to the eastbound side of the highway is expected to begin some time in August.

John LaConte photo/jlaconte@vaildaily.com

The large project to add an auxiliary lane to Vail Pass is still on track to begin this summer, albeit a bit later than projected.

Vail Pass made headlines about a year ago when a $60.7 million federal grant, (along with a tweet from then-President Trump), secured the project’s future; the grant will cover more than 40% of the $140.4 million required to construct the eastbound auxiliary lane between mile markers 180 and 190 in Eagle County.

At that time, construction on the new lane was expected to begin in June, but motorists can now expect to see a start date sometime in August, said Elise Thatcher with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Construction impacts we’re probably not going to know for another six weeks,” Thatcher said.

Kiewit Corporation has been selected to construct the new lane.

“We won’t know traffic impacts until about two weeks out,” Thatcher said. “Work this year includes the truck escape ramp at westbound Mile Point 182.5, which will be completed this year. Minor work will also commence this summer for the highway closure system at westbound Mile Point 190, with the system completed in 2022. More significant construction will occur between 2022-2024.”

Large, multi-year project

The eastbound auxiliary lane is the first phase of a plan titled “I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes,” which seeks to add auxiliary lanes both eastbound and westbound, as well as the widening of inside shoulders and reconstruction of tight curves between mile markers 180 and 190 in Eagle County.

In addition to the the eastbound auxiliary lane, the $140 million first phase of the project includes a reconstruction of the eastbound bridge over Polk Creek, shoulder widening, eastbound and westbound curve modifications, reconstruction of a truck ramp, dynamic message signs, a variable speed limit system, wildlife crossings, automated anti-icing technologies and the relocation of 2 miles of the recreation path which is currently next to I-70.

The cost of the total project, including the westbound auxiliary lane, has not yet been disclosed on the project website or in press materials, and Thatcher said she did not know that number yet either.

“We’re putting together an update to the page … it’s going up later next week,” Thatcher said on Wednesday. “It’s going to be expanded into a couple different pages, we’ll have the construction element, we’ll have the design and the environmental review information on different pages, and they’ll all be linked together.”

Thatcher said the $5 billion transportation bill under consideration in the Colorado legislature will not affect funding for the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project.