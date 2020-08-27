Vail to use reservation system for on-mountain access, announces opening dates for 2020-21 season

The Eagle Bahn Gondola is located in Lionshead Village in Vail and will be opening for summer operations on Friday, July 17.

Vail and Beaver Creek announced their opening dates for the 2020-21 season Thursday morning, and also provided details on a reservation system to be implemented for the upcoming season.

The estimated opening and closing dates are as follows:

Vail- Friday, November 20, 2020 – Sunday, April 11, 2021 Beaver Creek- November 25, 2020 – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Breckenridge- Friday, November 13, 2020 – Monday, May 31, 2021

Crested Butte- Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Keystone- Friday, November 6, 2020 – Sunday, April 4, 2021



In addition to the opening day announcement, the company announced it will be implementing a reservation system in Vail that will prioritize pass holders, “giving guests the space they need to enjoy skiing and riding.”

John Plack, Senior Communications Manager for Vail and Beaver Creek, said he is optimistic that these plans will create “a safe, fun and predictable experience for everyone who skis and rides at our mountains.”

